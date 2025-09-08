Who is Lola Doll and what happened to her? Real name and all about the Guyanese influencer in wake of drive-by shooting

Lola Doll's shooting case is being investigated by the Guyana Police Force (Image via Getty)

Lola Doll recently became the target of a shooting incident outside her Guyana-based residence last week, on September 6, 2025. Notably, the social media star was shot several times, following which she was transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital and is currently critical.

Also known as Lolita Callender, she has also been active as a musician over the years. Doll has some singles in her credits, such as Look U Condition and Succeed.







Guyana Police Force shared the details of the case through Facebook a day after Lola Doll was shot. The statement says that Callendar suffered injuries to her “neck, face, hands, and right leg.”

Furthermore, the cops have requested that the general public get in touch at the nearest station in case they have information to nab the culprit.



“Preliminary information indicates that the victim was seated in her motor car when she was shot by a male on a motorcycle. Police ranks are actively pursuing the suspect, and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed as part of the investigation”, the post said.



As per another update shared on the same platform, the police displayed a wanted poster with a photo of the suspect, named “Paul Daby Junior C/D Randell.”

The post says that the man is accused of being involved in an attempted murder, and his last address was at Lot 127 ‘D’ Agurar Park.

Lola Doll’s brother speaks on the incident







The shooting incident involving Lolita Callender happened during the night hours.

While speaking to Sta-broek News after Lola’s hospitalization, her brother said that he reportedly saw his sister injured inside the car after hearing a gunshot and rushing outside to see what happened.

Notably, Lola Doll was taken to the hospital with the help of another brother. Lolita’s brother, whose identity remains unknown, also said:



“We rushed her here… I can’t tell you where all she was shot but she was shot in like her face, her side, I don’t know where else… blood, so much blood everywhere. She lost a lot of blood but she is a fighter.”



An insider also told Sta-broek News that, as per the surveillance footage of the incident, the gunman was allegedly waiting on a motorcycle near the back of the building.

A few moments later, the suspect reportedly came from the back, following which he fired a shot from the window and left the spot.

According to Guyana Standard, Lola Doll did not have a normal childhood as her mother was addicted to drugs over the years.

However, Lola was also expecting a child before she turned 18 and was reportedly abused by her boyfriend, following which she decided to run away from him.

Years after returning to Guyana, Lolita launched her career on social media and was a make-up artist at the same time.

However, her journey as an MUA brought certain issues, including a feud with another person from the same field, following which Lola was charged with assault.

Due to the negativity emerging from the legal issue, Callender left Guyana. She even recalled how she managed to fight all kinds of negativity, as she said:



“I probably would have taken my own life had I not had thick skin. You have to be confident in what you are branding or promoting. Most importantly, not every time someone says something to you it means you have to respond. Do not give them that attention. I’ve learned that the hard way.”



Lola Doll is currently active on Instagram with more than 50,000 followers. She even operates a YouTube channel with almost 28,000 subscribers and has accumulated three million views in total.