Who is Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine? Everything to know about Taylor Swift's engagement ring designer

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 26: Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their engagement in an Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday. The couple got engaged after dating for about two years and fans couldn't keep calm. They shared a bunch of photos from the proposal, including the beautiful diamond ring that Taylor had on.

Page Six first reported that the diamond ring had been designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine. The ring was set in a gold band with a North-South setting. Not many details about the ring, including the exact carat weight and valuation, could be found.

Kindred Lubeck is a jewelry designer as well as the daughter of Jay Lubeck, a well-known goldsmith. In September 2024, she told Voyage Jacksonville Magazine that she had finished her graduation from Florida State University and received her degree in psychology. Lubeck told the magazine that while she started her career working in law first, she didn't know what she actually wanted to do in her life.

She further told the magazine,

"I swallowed my pride and asked my dad if he would be willing to give me part time work until I found another job. I was 24 years old at the time."

Lubeck added that her father taught her goldsmithing skills when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She then revealed that she had worked with sterling silver for a couple of years before moving to gold. At the time, she told the magazine that her focus was on serving her clients. During the interview with the magazine, Kindred Lubeck also opened up about her experience of shifting to New York City. She said,

"Moving my whole life to NYC, both personal and professional, and getting my business back up and running in one month has been the greatest challenge of my life. I struggle with work-life balance the most."

Lubeck has recently come into the limelight after Taylor Swift debuted her engagement ring.

Everything to know about Taylor Swift's engagement including her ring and outfit

As previously mentioned, Taylor Swift just shared photos of her engagement with her fiancé, Travis Kelce, after dating for a few years. While the valuation of the diamond ring is yet to be known, it has been speculated that the ring was custom-made.

Daniela Tarantino, VP of Merchandising of James Allen and Blue Nile, believed that it was a custom-made ring. Tarantino further told Marie Claire,

"Taylor Swift's gorgeous ring is likely a unique cut just for her, but to our eye it looks similar to an elongated modified cushion. We estimate it's somewhere between 10–15 carats total, set on a yellow gold band, likely costing between $750,000 and $1,000,000."

According to Marie Claire, designs by Artifex Fine are mostly vintage-styled. No additional details about the ring could be found as of now.

Despite the speculations about Taylor's ring, she had not revealed anything yet. As far as her outfit was concerned, the pop singer wore a striped sundress by Polo Ralph Lauren. She finished the look with sandals from Louis Vuitton as well as her diamond-embellished Cartier watch.

Meanwhile, her partner Travis Kelce had a cable knit sweater by Polo Ralph Lauren on. The joint Instagram post by the couple came with a heartfelt caption that read,

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨."

One of the photos captured Kelce on his knee, presenting Taylor with the ring in a garden. Another photo captured the engaged couple embracing each other. There were several other beautiful photos from the proposal of the pop singer.

A source had recently revealed that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were up for getting married

The news about the engagement surfaced just a few days after a source exclusively told US Weekly that the couple were "on the same page" and wanted to start a family together in the future. The source further told the outlet,

"Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are."

Meanwhile, another insider told the outlet that spending the summer together made Taylor feel strongly about spending her life with Travis Kelce. The source additionally stated that the pair felt that they had so much in common. The exclusive source then said,

"She leaves Travis love notes and buys sentimental gifts, and he does the same thing. [Taylor] never experienced that in a partner before Travis."

The news further popped about two weeks after Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album, The Life Of A Showgirl, on Travis' podcast. This reportedly was also the first time that the pop singer made an appearance on a podcast.

Fans took to social media platforms like X and Instagram and flooded them with the engagement photos uploaded by Taylor Swift. They further showered love on the couple and congratulated them.