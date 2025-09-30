Who is Julia-Ruth from Married at First Sight UK season 10? Reality TV past and showbiz career explored

Julia-Ruth from Married At First Sight UK season 10 (Image via Instagram/@julee_aaah)

Julia-Ruth is a 29-year-old professional dancer and is one of the brides on Married at First Sight UK season 10. Born in South Africa and raised in New Zealand, she currently lives in London.

She tied the knot with Divarni, a musician, on the show, and their relationship has been monitored off-screen all along the series.

Julia-Ruth has done some reality TV and the performing arts before being part of Married at First Sight UK, where she had several acting and dancing credits.

Her career in show business explains her attendance in the show, as it is a reflection of her previous engagements in both competitions and concerts.