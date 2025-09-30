Who is Julia-Ruth from Married at First Sight UK season 10? Reality TV past and showbiz career explored

Everything to know about Julia-Ruth of Married At First Sight UK season 10
Early reality TV appearances
In 2023, Julia-Ruth appeared on the ninth season of the dating show Are You The One?, which was filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain.
The program brought together 22 participants from various countries to explore potential matches. During her time on the show, Julia-Ruth formed a connection with Brendan Mosca, an Australian contestant.
Their relationship ended after the filming concluded, and the show marked her first notable appearance on international reality television.
The series also required participants to complete challenges designed to test compatibility, providing Julia-Ruth with early experience in structured reality TV formats.
Acting and television work
Julia-Ruth was an actress in a New Zealand medical drama called Shortland Street before she became a celebrity in various reality television shows. She was Hannah Drake, the love interest of paramedic Theo. Julia-Ruth was seen in three episodes of the show, all of which were shot in 2020.
This part of the story of her on-camera and scripted television was her first role. Besides this, she participated in several acting workshops in New Zealand that contributed to her development of performance skills for television appearances.
Professional dancing career
Julia-Ruth has an established career as a professional dancer. She has performed with 50Cent during his London tour and appeared in music videos, including Jordan Adetunji and Kwn’s Too Many Woman and Bebe Rexha’s I’m The Drama.
Also, TV has been a medium for some of her performances, where she was seen dancing with Leigh-Anne at the Reading and Leeds festivals. Julia-Ruth's dancing journey is composed of live shows, appearances on TV, and working with music artists, all of which point to her being a pro in the performing arts field.
Moreover, she has teamed up with other stage artists in London, supplying choreography and dance direction for small-scale productions which were performed in theatres.
Julia-Ruth on Married at First Sight UK
Julia-Ruth from the 10th season of Married at First Sight UK was paired with Divarni, a musician. The show followed them through their interactions, wedding, and first experiences together as a married couple. At the ceremony, the two kissed and, as per the common interests they had discussed, the conversation revolved around arts and Marvel.
On their honeymoon, they were seen discussing their personal fears and possible difficulties in the relationship.
As of now, there has been no public announcement regarding the relationship between Julia-Ruth and Divarni. Both Julia-Ruth and Divarni follow each other on various social media platforms such as Instagram. Since the show airs couples’ experiences after marriage, outcomes may change as new episodes are released.
Her meetings with Divarni, as per the recent episodes of the show, are being recorded not only on-screen but also through social media platforms.
Stay tuned for more updates.