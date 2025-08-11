Who is Grove Hero? Real name and all about the comedian shot multiple times while on tour in Charlotte

Comedian Frove Hero (Photo: Instagram/ @groveheroofficial)

Memphis-based comedian Mario Bradley, who goes by the stage name Grove Hero, has been shot while on tour. Bradley informed his fans of the happening in a Facebook post shared on Sunday, August 10, 2025, adding doctors believe he won't be able to walk.

Per News 3 Channel, the incident took place around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The comedian was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. In his Facebook post, Grove added:

"They shot me in my spine, doctor say I won’t be able to walk but it’s cool."

He added that he would continue the tour on a wheelchair, stating:

"Tour ain’t over though. I’m in a wheelchair the same city and same spot I got shot in today we gone run it back. No Fire, shooting or nothing stopping me from helping my people."

In March 2025, the city of Memphis honored Grove Hero by having a street renamed after him

Grove Hero hails from Frayser, Memphis, reported Hype Fresh. He was born with a physical disability, something he humorously calls "the little arm." Over the years, Bradley has made a name for himself as a comedian, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

Per Hype Fresh, the comedian has close ties to the late rapper Young Dolph. Notably, Dolph supported him during the early days of his career. According to Fox 13, Grove Hero is a member of Paper Route Empire, the label founded by Dolph.

In March 2025, councilwoman Dr. Michalyn Easter-Thomas honored him by renaming a street (Beacon Hill Drive) in Frayser, Mario "Grove Hero" Bradley Way, according to News Channel 3.

Per the councilwoman, this was a way for the city to acknowledge Bradley's philanthropic contributions to the city and community and his dedication to "revitalizing his hometown." In 2021, he was given the key to Shelby County for his community service.

Talking to Fox 13 in December 2024, the comedian elaborated on his thinking, saying:

"Everything I ever did, I wasn't trying to make money off of it. I had money and I didn't care. I was, like, 'I am going to buy this house and let somebody live in it rent-free.'"

Per News Channel 3, Grove Hero purchased and restored several properties in Frayser. This included funding a brand-new basketball court and the beloved GroveHero Park.

He also provided rent-free housing to those striggling financially.

Further, the comedian recently helped develop a state-of-the-art playground that "foster(d) creativity, physical activity and social interaction among children."

According to News Channel 3, it featured play structures like swings and slides as well as sensory areas to "engage young minds."

Saturday's shooting comes as a shock, as Bradley has been known to frequently organize "Stop the Violence" events.

According to the comedian's Instagram page, he is currently on his For My People Tour, with a stop in Charlotte between 7 and 9 August. He was scheduled to head to Gaffney, South Carolina, on Sunday.

There is no official word on the extent of Grove Hero's injuries. However, his social media posts indicate he received a swift hospital discharge and seemed to be in a stable condition.

Per News Channel 3, authorities continue to investigate the matter. They have not released any specifics, including what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody, as of this writing.