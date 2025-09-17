Who is Dylan Efron? Dancing with the Stars contestant shares how close he is to Zac Efron

Dylan Efron and Zac Efron via @zacefron

Dylan Efron, the younger brother of renowned actor Zac Efron, is showing his undeniable charm on Dancing With the Stars season 34. The 33-year-old California native is a producer, content creator, and reality television personality, with his most recent show being The Traitors season 3, alongside Gabby Windey, Dolores Catania, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

With professional dancer Daniella Karagach as his partner, Dylan is already on his way to trying to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Dylan's ability to reinvent himself as a youth from his hometown of San Luis Obispo centers around the goal of pursuing adventure and providing a narrative.

While the appeal of being Zac's younger sibling is ever-present, Dylan only intently focuses on establishing himself on his own. In Us Weekly's recently published interview, Dylan echoed that he has his family, including Zac, supporting him. He also mentioned how close he is with his brother, with Zac saying that the electric vibe of the live shows on DWTS is awesome.

Dylan Efron’s journey on Dancing With the Stars: From Zac’s shadow to centre stage

Dylan Efron's start on Dancing With the Stars is powered by a strong foundation. He went to California Polytechnic State University for Economics, before moving behind the camera as a production coordinator for American Sniper, Ready Player One, and more.

After Down to Earth with Zac Efron won an Emmy, he started to tell stories of adventure and sustainability. In his YouTube series Off the Grid, Efron takes his brother on rugged outdoor excursions, guiding the audience on a community journey and encouraging his fans to experience honesty and authenticity behind the scenes with the brothers.

Dylan's episode of The Traitors season 3 has solidified his credibility on reality programs and earned a Critics' Choice nomination for Male Star of the Year. His social media hesitancy and shyness, which prevented him from posting, have now transitioned into a prominent presence on Instagram with dynamic clips about extreme sports or social causes. One of it, The Village That Saved a Fish, is a 2025 issue documentary with a million views in the first week of release.

Dylan is an athlete on DWTS, and performs with a stylish attitude; Daniella Karagach has praised his commitment to implementing choreography. He is not relying on Zac's legacy in High School Musical, but rather creating his own through dance.

Brotherly bond: The Efron connection

Dylan and Zac Efron share a bond forged through shared roots and mutual respect, not competition. Raised in San Luis Obispo in a nonreligious family and of Jewish heritage—their last name “Efron” goes back to the Biblical “Ephron”, the brothers experienced Zac's blowup together.

In a February 2025 People interview, Dylan explained how Zac's fame brought him out of his childhood shyness and allowed him to be more comfortable in front of a camera. The brothers worked on Down to Earth with Zac Efron and a new show titled Off the Grid so it’s clear that Zac is both the face and the star, while Dylan is involved behind the camera and is a big part of Zac's larger entertainment apparatus.

Zac is a staunch supporter of Dylan's journey on DWTS, but he does not give Dylan any advice, knowing that his path in reality TV is different than his own, Dylan explained in Us Weekly. But of course the supportive balance of the relationship, loyalty and common values, gives Dylan comfort and confidence as he dances.

He attributes his brother's encouragement for giving him the faith in himself to uncover his light in all of this, again emphasizing how that familial connection has been the basis for his success.

Fans can catch Dylan Efron on Dancing With the Stars Season 34, airing Tuesday's at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available the following day on Hulu.

Stay tuned for more such updates!