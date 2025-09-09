Who is Bluesy Burke? Everything to know about the actress joining the cast of General Hospital as the new Charlotte Cassadine

Bluesy Burke as Charlotte Cassadine on General Hospital

Charlotte Cassadine is back on the General Hospital storyline with a new face as a new actor steps in to play the character. Previously portrayed by Scarlett Fernandez, Charlotte will now be played by Bluesy Burke. She made her first onscreen appearance in the role on Monday, September 8, 2025. She performed the pivotal task of taking Scout to the Quartermaine mansion and was grounded for the same.

The other storylines on General Hospital involve Britt, Josslyn, and Vaughn’s rescue from the Dalmatian resort where they are held captive. With Jason back in the scenario, they are likely to be back in town safe. At the same time, Jason may need to decide whether he must come clean to Carly about Josslyn’s WSB recruitment.

Meanwhile, in town, Drew’s shootout has left the townspeople shaken. As the PCPD makes a suspects list, many of the residents must brush up their alibis. While Alexis wants Ava and Kristina to vouch for her presence, Michael is busy tracking Jacinda, who was with him briefly at the bar. Jacinda, on the other hand, is trying to extort more money out of Nina and Portia.

Elsewhere on the long-running ABC soap, Brennan is negotiating with Valentin Cassadine to get to Colette’s boss. This ensures that James Patrick Stuart will bring back Valentin to the General Hospital plot.

A look at Bluesy Burke’s career

Daughter to singer-actor, Billy Burke, and his actor wife, Pollyanna Rose, Bluesy has been acting since she was a baby. As an infant, she made a cameo appearance in her father’s movie, Luster.

A year later, she was the muse for Billy’s song, Bluesy LaRue, from his 2010 album, Removed. Bluesy Burke is known for being part of the cast on Stone Cold Fox and her role as Cindy in the 2019 comedy movie, Booksmart, directed by Olivia Wilde. The role of new Charlotte Cassadine is the 17-year-old Bluesy’s first foray into daily soap.

General Hospital: A glimpse at Charlotte’s current arc

Charlotte Cassadine, played before by Scarlett Fernadez, Amelie McLain, and AnaSofia Bianchi, has Bluesy Burke portraying the character since September 8, 2025. Scarlett’s Charlotte skipped town with her father in late 2024 as the authorities tried to bring in Valentin. During Christmas in 2024, she contacted her half-brother, Rocco, after hearing that her mother awoke from her 4-year-long coma. She spoke to Lulu on the phone and gave her the location of Prague where they met. However, when Lulu tried to reach out to Valentin and get her back, a shootout stopped the process.

Charlotte was tracked and brought back to Lulu in March 2025 by Anna and Jason. While reuniting with grandmother Laura and brother Rocco, Charlotte made limited appearances on the General Hospital storyline.

She was seen informing Lulu that she drove Scout from Lila’s to the Quartermaine mansion after the latter was upset to hear about Drew’s shootout. Charlotte also shared how she related to being alone and scared. However, Lulu explained that as a teenager, she must have boundaries. As such, the mother grounded her for a limited time and took away her driving rights.

It is expected that recasting Charlotte will bring the character back towards the more central plot. Chris Van Etten and Elizabeth Korte, the head writers of General Hospital, spoke to TV Insider about Charlotte’s upcoming arc.

According to the writers, the new Charlotte Cassadine will share a close friendship with other teenagers in the family, Rocco and Danny. She will also play a central role in Valentin’s upcoming storyline since she will work as the bridge to get to the imprisoned Cassadine. Moreover, Charlotte will know her importance in her father’s life and will exploit it to get what she wants.

Stay tuned to General Hospital to catch Bluesy Burke’s Charlotte play out her role connecting the Quartermaines, the Spencers, and the Cassadines.