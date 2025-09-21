Who is Bad Bunny? Everything to know about SNL Season 51's first host

SNL Season 51 is set to kick off on October 4, 2025, and the show has revealed an exciting lineup of talented hosts joining this season. Among the list, Bad Bunny is set to host the premiere episode alongside Doja Cat, who will set the stage on fire by making an appearance as a guest.

Also, “Vie” is her upcoming fifth album scheduled to be released on September 26.

Grammy-winning musician Benito Martinez Ocasio (Bad Bunny) is not only a global music star but is also a rising face in the film industry.

He was seen playing Oscar Mejías in Happy Gilmore 2 and even starred alongside Austin Butler in Caught Stealing.

This sketch comedy show has also brought Amy Poehler in for the second episode of its 51st edition. She will host SNL for the third time with musical guest Role Model on October 11.

‘Espresso’ singer, Sabrina Carpenter, will make her appearance as a host and musical guest on October 18.

Saturday Night Live journey of Bad Bunny

Season 49 of SNL saw Bad Bunny making his debut in the double-duty episode, and counting in this season, he will host for the second time.

With him confirmed to host the very first episode of Saturday Night Live Season 51, this will mark his fifth appearance on the show.

Throughout his SNL journey, Bad Bunny has graced the stage three times as a musical guest, including his double-duty in season 49.

When he debuted as a host in 2023, Pedro Pascal appeared in a sketch where his “Protective Mom” character was in a scene with Bad Bunny’s “Tia” and Mick Jagger.

Since it was his double-duty episode, Lady Gaga joined in to introduce his first performance, as well as one sketch, “The Age of Discovery,” that he performed entirely in his native language, Spanish.

In February 2021, when Season 46 was hosted by Regé-Jean Page, Bad Bunny first performed as the musical guest. That night, he was in two sketches.

Later, in the Season 50 finale, he appeared in two more sketches: “Couples at the Bar” and the Please Don’t Destroy video called “First Class.”

Also, on April 25, 2020, the SNL episode, which was filmed remotely during quarantine, Bad Bunny appeared in a sketch called "Big Papi's Cooking Show," where he played Ortiz’s Puerto Rican cousin, "Big Bunny."

The Grammy-winning artist is starting a world tour this fall to promote his album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” after a very successful series of shows in his home country, Puerto Rico.

Already scheduled to begin a world tour later this fall, he performed yesterday (September 20) in a concert that was broadcast live on Amazon Prime, Twitch, and the Amazon Music App.

How to watch SNL season 51

During the season premiere, Bad Bunny will host Saturday Night Live, with Doja Cat joining on stage as musical guest on October 4, 2025.

The show will air live on NBC at 11:30 pm ET and will be available to stream the very next day on Peacock at 8:30 pm PT.