Which Love Is Blind couples are still married as Season 9 approaches? Details explored

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)

Love is Blind is set to return to the spotlight with Season 9 and will premiere on Netflix on October 1, 2025.

Over the years, the show has asked if emotional connections can be stronger than physical attraction. Viewers have watched couples get engaged, married, and sometimes break up.

Some couples have built happy marriages, while others faced problems that ended their relationships. The experiment has always been a mix of hope, challenges, and surprises, as each season follows a few couples from the pods to the wedding day.

With Season 9 coming soon, many fans want to know which couples from earlier seasons are still together. Netflix shared that nine couples remain married across the first eight seasons.

From the first season in Atlanta to later seasons filmed in Seattle, Houston, and Washington. D.C., the show has given very different results. Some couples have stayed popular with fans, while others have short marriages and moved on.

Ahead of the new season, the enduring relationships serve as both inspiration and proof that the experiment can work. As the countdown to season 9 begins, here’s a look at the couples who are still married.

Early successes and fan-favorite couples who stayed together in Love is Blind

From the very first season, a few couples proved that lasting love could come from the pods. Amber and Barnett overcame a rocky love triangle and later celebrated their continued marriage.

Lauren and Cameron became one of the most recognizable couples from the show, with their bond often described as inspirational.

Cameron once explained that they were “pleasantly surprised” when meeting face to face, making their journey to the altar smoother. Season 3 also brought success with Alexa and Brennon, whose shared respect and compromise made them stand out.

Later, Season 4 featured three couples who are still together: Bliss and Zack, Chelsea and Kwame, and Tiffany and Brett. Each couple faced different challenges, such as long-distance adjustments, doubts from viewers, or the pressure of relocation, yet they remain married.

Chelsea once said during a reunion that she and Kwame had to “shut down speculation” about their relationship, while Brett and Tiffany showed that mutual respect and humility were central to their bond.

Collectively, these early pairs established a foundation that strengthened the reputation of the show as more than just reality TV entertainment.

Love is Blind's recent seasons highlight: New marriages and ongoing challenges

Later seasons of Love is Blind continued the experiment with mixed results. Season 5 ended with no couples still together, though Lydia and Milton remained married for about three years before parting ways.

Season 6 saw Amy and Johnny emerge as the only lasting couple, with their lighthearted social media presence reflecting their shared humor. Johnny once commented that they were “not rushing into having kids,” showing a different approach to their marriage journey.

In Season 7, Taylor and Garrett faced long-distance issues but balanced their contrasting personalities, leading to a successful marriage. Garrett admitted that Taylor had “changed his style,” and the two remain together.

The most recent season of Love is Blind, Season 8, delivered just one married couple, Taylor and Daniel, whose Christmas traditions became a key part of their story. At the reunion, fans were surprised when Taylor revealed that she was still happily married to Daniel despite earlier doubts.

Together, the nine couples across all seasons illustrate both the strength and unpredictability of the format.

Their experiences show that while not every engagement leads to a lasting union, the experiment continues to create stories that captivate viewers and raise the question: Is love truly blind?



Stay tuned for more updates.