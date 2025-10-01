Which couples are still together from Love Is Blind season 9? Details explored

Love Is Blind hosts : Matt Willis and Emma Willis (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind Season 9 premiered on Netflix on October 1, 2025, and brought 32 singles from the Denver area into the show’s social experiment.

The season once again showed people forming emotional bonds before seeing each other face-to-face.

In the first six episodes, the pods were filled with long family conversations, hopes for marriage, and plans.

Some participants opened up about personal histories, such as foster care experiences, health conditions, or previous relationships, while others focused on practical questions like where to live, how to raise children, and financial responsibilities.

Out of these talks came five engagements, with couples heading off to a romantic getaway to test their connection outside the pods of Love Is Blind.

One man even said “I love you” to two different women before making his choice.

This recap highlights which couples were still together so far, Ali and Anton, Madison and Joe, Kalybriah and Edmond, Annie and Nick, and Megan and Jordan, how their relationships started inside the pods, and what happened after they met face-to-face.

Building connections in the pods and saying “yes” in Love Is Blind

Several pairs formed strong ties while still separated by the wall. Ali and Anton discovered shared experiences:

“We both began learning English at age 8” and “worked at McDonald’s as teenagers.”

They found comfort in being their “full, authentic selves” and became the first couple engaged this season. Madison and Joe moved from lighthearted plans, karaoke and a stop at 7-Eleven, to serious disclosures.

When Madison shared her degenerative eye condition, Joe told her it “didn’t change how I felt about you.”

He later revealed he had been previously engaged but “it didn’t work out” due to differences.

They exchanged “I love you” and got engaged. Kalybriah and Edmond also bonded quickly.

Edmond told her about growing up in foster care, and she responded with support.

She opened up about forgiving her father for not being present, and Edmond said their “sense of peace” made other connections fade.

Patrick and Kacie flirted over sports and travel plans and later exchanged “I love yous” before an engagement, even as Patrick had earlier built a link with another contestant.

Nick called Annie his “wild card,” but after conversations about raising children in a Christian household, he said, “I love you” and proposed.

Megan weighed her options with other men but decided to leave the experiment with Jordan after deeper conversations about family and lifestyle.

Testing the relationships outside the pods of Love Is Blind

Once they met, each couple’s story continued on vacation. Anton was “blown away” by Ali’s appearance, and though she called his eye-open kissing “creepy,” it was not a deal-breaker.

Madison and Joe faced tension when, at the pod squad meetup in Mexico, he had “a little too much fun” and she returned to the hotel concerned about his feelings.

Edmond surprised Kalybriah with matching sneakers, but she questioned how he would react if “another man tried to hit on her at the club” and disliked his answer.

Edmond grew upset that they remained the only couple not yet physically intimate and recalled she “allowed men she’d been much less serious about” to explore that side of her.

Kacie began second-guessing her decision and told Patrick she “couldn’t stay in the experiment,” even though she said it was not about attraction or love. Patrick left, thinking they would continue slowly in Denver.

Nick and Annie adjusted to differences in style; she called him more “boujee” than rugged, but the reveal went well and “the kisses kept on coming” on vacation.

Megan learned that Jordan was covered in tattoos and liked his Gucci shoes, softening her earlier doubts.

Seeing pictures of his son excited both about their future, though his constant joking in Mexico started to grate on her.



