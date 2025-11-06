Where was Nuremberg filmed? All filming locations explored

The upcoming historical drama Nuremberg is already creating major awards buzz — and for good reason. Based on Jack El-Hai’s book The N*zi and the Psychiatrist, the film dramatizes the aftermath of World War II through the true story of the U.S. Army psychiatrist Douglas Kelley, played by Rami Malek, who is tasked with evaluating N*zi leaders awaiting trial for war crimes. Opposite Malek, Russell Crowe stars as Hermann Göring, Hitler’s powerful second-in-command.

The article further explores the filming locations, which were used to recreate post-World War II Germany for the principal photography of the film.

Filming locations for Nuremberg explored

While the real trials took place in Germany, the principal photography for the film Nuremberg took place in Budapest, Hungary, between February and May 2024, according to IMDb. The production team transformed the Hungarian capital into a convincing version of postwar Germany, complete with period-accurate sets. The Duna Palota, located in central Budapest, served as a key filming location for the historical drama film. The location was used to shoot several pivotal interior sequences, including a bar scene and various formal meeting spaces that required elegant, old-world European decor.

In addition to Duna Palota, multiple Budapest soundstages and city streets were repurposed to depict the crumbling world left behind by war. Director James Vanderbilt reportedly worked with historians and designers to ensure the authenticity of every location — from the austere wooden panels inside the courtroom to the narrow corridors used for interrogation scenes. The city has served as a filming location for some major Hollywood projects in the recent past, including Blade Runner 2049, Dune: Part Two, and The Martian.

The production wrapped in May 2024, after nearly three months of shooting that blended sweeping courtroom scenes with intense, dialogue-driven psychological exchanges between Malek’s Dr. Kelley and Crowe’s Göring.

Everything we know about Nuremberg

The synopsis for the historical drama film Nuremberg, as per Sony Pictures Classics’ official website, reads:

“The Allies, led by the unyielding chief prosecutor, Robert H. Jackson (Michael Shannon), have the task of ensuring the Nazi regime answers for the unveiled horrors of the Holocaust while a US Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) is locked in a dramatic psychological duel with former Reichsmarschall Herman Göring (Russell Crowe).”

The cast list for Nuremberg includes Rami Malek as Douglas Kelley, Russell Crowe as Hermann Göring, and Michael Shannon as Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson, the chief U.S. prosecutor who leads the Allied case. Richard E. Grant, John Slattery, Leo Woodall, Colin Hanks, Lydia Peckham, and Wrenn Schmidt are a few of the other cast members featured in the film.

Behind the scenes, the film is written and directed by James Vanderbilt. Dariusz Wolski served as the cinematographer, and Brian Tyler scored the music for the film. Bluestone Entertainment, Mythology Entertainment, Titan Media, and Walden Media were the production companies involved in the project.

With Rami Malek and Russell Crowe leading the cast, and James Vanderbilt bringing a psychological edge to a historical epic, Nuremberg is shaping up to be one of the year’s most powerful and talked-about dramas. The film opens in theaters on November 7, 2025.