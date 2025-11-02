Nuremberg: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

Nuremberg © Sony Pictures Classics

Nuremberg, a historical drama, directed by James Vanderbilt, is going to present a portrayal of the Nuremberg Trials. Scheduled for release on November 7, 2025, in the United States, this film shows the psychological battle between a psychiatrist and a Nazi war criminal. The film will later be released in the United Kingdom on November 14, 2025.

Based on Jack El-Hai's 2013 book, The Nazi and the Psychiatrist, the film explores Dr. Douglas Kelley and Hermann Göring's post-World War II conflict. The film further adds a real-life look at one of history's most significant legal and moral trials.

The Nuremberg Trials were military tribunals that had Nazi war criminals after World War II. Dr. Douglas Kelley, a psychiatrist, assesses Hermann Göring's mental capacity for trial. Kelley must face Göring's cunning and these interactions' emotional and intellectual toll.

Exploring the plot of Nuremberg

The film looks into the post-World War II psychological and moral conflict. Dr. Douglas Kelley, the main character in the movie is a psychiatrist who is checking the mental health of Nazi war criminals before their trials. One of the most famous people he has to look at is Hermann Göring, who was Hitler's second-in-command and helped plan the Nazi regime.

Rami Malek plays Dr. Kelley, who decides if Göring can go to trial. Russell Crowe plays Göring, a clever and charming man who uses the trial to keep his power. This makes Kelley's job harder than usual. Göring tries to make Kelley believe he is innocent and paint himself as a Nazi martyr. Kelley juggles between his professional and personal beliefs, between the duty to diagnose and the right thing to do in his high-stakes job.

The film explores power, guilt, and justice through the two men's psychological tension and intellectual gamesmanship. As the trial approaches, personal and political stakes rise, leaving both characters wondering how history will judge them. Their complex interactions illuminate one of history's most important legal processes.

Cast of Nuremberg

Rami Malek as Dr. Douglas Kelley and Russell Crowe as Hermann Göring lead Nuremberg's stellar cast. These two actors star in the film and bring their characters to life. They are joined by Leo Woodall as Sgt. Howie Triest, John Slattery as Burton C. Andrus, and Mark O'Brien as John Amen. Colin Hanks, Michael Shannon, Richard E. Grant, and Wrenn Schmidt also have their part in the storyline.

The ensemble's diverse talent plays key roles in the drama. Michael Shannon's portrayal of Robert H. Jackson gives the trials gravitas, while Richard E. Grant and Colin Hanks flesh out the story.

Nuremberg Trailer: A Sneak Peek

Nuremberg's trailer opens with a certain tension that can be ideal for a psychological drama. The Nuremberg Trials, where Nazi war criminals are tried, are shown. Colonel Andrus announces,

"You are standing inside a secret military prison. It houses what's left of the Nazi high command."

The trailer emphasizes Dr. Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek) and Hermann Göring (Russell Crowe), whose psychological conflict drives the film. In one dramatic moment, Dr. Kelley, tasked with determining whether Göring is fit to stand trial, tells him,

"You want to know why it happened here? ‘Cause people let it happen."

As the trailer progresses, there are a number of shots from courtroom drama and certain confrontations. The trailer picks up a powerful scene where Jackson (Michael Shannon) declares,

"We are able to do away with domestic tyranny only when we make all men answerable to the law."

As much as seen in the tthe film comes up with its historical accuracy through storytelling that brings in an emotional atmosphere.

Nuremberg will be released on November 7, 2025, in theatres.