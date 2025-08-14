Where to watch Beyond the Gates? All streaming options explored

Beyond the Gates (Image via Instagram/ @beyondthegatescbs)

Fans of CBS’s daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates can now catch the latest episodes of the show on Pluto TV as well. This daytime soap opera is the latest addition to he world of daytime television in over 25 years.

Set in Fairmont Crest, CBS's new daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates follows the affluent Dupree family, led by matriarch Anita and former senator Vernon. The series dives into family drama, fierce rivalries, and complex relationships, marking a historic return for Black-led daytime drama.

Here’s everything to know about the streaming partners of Beyond the Gates

According to Variety, Beyond the Gates is now available for streaming on Paramount+, including both the Essential plan and the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. Additionally, selected episodes can be accessed on CBS.com, while live streams are available through platforms like FuboTV.

Recent reports from Soap Hub reveal that the daytime soap opera is now also available on Pluto TV.

This news raised the question: Will Beyond the Gates continue to air on CBS? The answer is yes, the show airs on the CBS Network on weekdays at 2:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) as usual.

Apart from Beyond the Gates, Pluto TV also holds rights to several other daytime series, such as The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, among others.

Episodes of Beyond the Gates are available on CBS’s online streaming partner, Paramount+, under both the Essential and Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription plans.

Moreover, Beyond the Gates can be watched live via FuboTV, an internet-based live TV streaming service. Subscribing to FuboTV grants access to various live broadcast channels, including CBS, enabling viewers to watch Beyond the Gates in real time as it airs, just like traditional cable or satellite TV.

In conclusion, Beyond the Gates can be watched on platforms, namely

CBS Network Paramount+ Fubo TV Pluto TV

Here’s everything to know about Beyond the Gates, and its current story arc

Beyond the Gates is the latest addition to the world of daytime soap opera in over 25 years. Breaking all the stereotypes, this is the first all black lead soap opera in the history of daytime television. The plot of the soap opera revolves around the Duprees and their extended families. With a mix of family drama, romance, complicated relationships, and past secrets, the soap opera has positioned itself well amongst the audience of daytime viewers.

Deadline reports have confirmed that the show has been renewed for a second season, with fans eagerly hoping it will continue to captivate them with its compelling and dramatic storylines.

In the current scenario of BTG, Ted has been served with the divorce papers from Nicole, who has decided to move on with a dear friend and co-worker, Carlton. Meanwhile, a knock on the door has left Leslie in shock. A new character named Peaches has arrived, who claims to know the real identity of Leslie’s mother.

Elsewhere, June met with her biological kids, Samantha and Tyrell, whom she had given up, as she did not want to give them the life that she had. Which turned out for the best as they got adopted by Smitty and Martin Richardson, who are among the most affluent families of Fairmont Crest.