Where is the new The Bold and the Beautiful studio located? Location details and more explored

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Instagram/ @johntmccook)

The Bold and the Beautiful has shifted its shoot location to Sunset Las Palmas Studios, right in Hollywood, from Television City. After nearly four decades and thousands of episodes inside one of TV’s most famous buildings, The Bold and the Beautiful packed up and set out for new turf. The legacy, the energy, even the backstage traditions of moving studios are a very big deal.

The news was confirmed by Bradley Phillip Belle, the executive producer of the show, via an interview with Deadline. Recently, the official Instagram page of the show shared a BTS video of the ceremony and captioned it with,

“Welcoming a new era!! Hello to the new Bold and Beautiful set 😍💙”

Why did The Bold and the Beautiful shift its location, and how’s everyone taking it?

Leaving Television City after 38 years is huge. So why switch? Reports from Soap Hub suggest that the summer break offered a rare clear-out window, and, from the chatter, the powers-that-be decided it was time to shake things up creatively, logistically, maybe even emotionally.

Turns out Sunset Las Palmas, deeply rooted in Hollywood history, just fits where the show is headed. The crew got to rebuild sets, freshen things up, and yeah, let some nostalgia settle in before flinging open the doors at the new location.

In a recent Deadline exclusive, Bradley Bell, who’s been the creative producer of the show, also mentioned,

“It’s been an extraordinary 38 years at Television City, where we have produced over 9,600 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful…. As we look ahead, we’re excited to begin this next chapter at Sunset Las Palmas Studios — continuing our production in the heart of Hollywood and the great state of California.”

The cast is filled with excitement about the shift. Actor Don Diamont shared a photo of himself with the background of the new set on Instagram on August 14, 2025, and captioned it with,

“@boldandbeautifulcbs ‘s first shooting day at our incredible new home, Sunset Las Palmas Studios @sunsetstudios.global . This legendary lot was founded in 1919 and numerous motion picture and television productions have been shot there since. It’s a pretty special place! Feels like going back in time. ONWARD AND UPWARD 😎❤️‼️ ANNNDDD…..Had to stop at the other legend, @theformosa for some takeout on the way home.😋”

Katherine Kelly Lang, who portrays Brooke Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful, shared a photo straight from her new dressing room on Instagram on August 20, 2025, and captioned it with,

“First day back on set after the summer break — behind the scenes from our brand-new studios at Sunset Las Palmas, the new home of @boldandbeautifulcbs! There’s something magical about stepping into new studios after 38 years… a mix of excitement, fresh beginnings, and the chance to create a whole new chapter of memories and stories.

Thank you all for watching and supporting the show! ❤️”

Further, John McCook, who plays Eric Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, also shared a video on Instagram on August 20, 2025, and captioned it with,

“38 years playing Eric Forrester and we’re beginning again at Sunset Las Palmas Studio. It’s never too late to try something new. Keep letting me know what you like and what you don’t like. We’re a family.”

What’s currently happening on The Bold and the Beautiful?

In the current scenario of the soap opera, Luna has woken up from her coma and has planned new ways to create a mess in others' lives. Meanwhile, Sheila Carter is horrified by the events, and Li Finnegan intervenes to stop Luna before she can wreak further havoc.

Tensions escalate when Luna corners Will, seeking to get between him and Electra Forrester. Will's subsequent confusion and struggle to piece together the events amplify the drama.

Catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+