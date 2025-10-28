When will Physical: Asia air? Release date, what to expect, and more details explored

Physical: Asia (Image via Netflix)

Netflix reality competition Physical: Asia is set to premiere globally on October 28, 2025. The 12-episode series will premiere its first four episodes on release, with the remaining episodes released weekly over the following three weeks.

The series is a spin-off of the successful Korean series Physical: 100, which has gained popularity internationally due to its extreme physical tests.

This year, the format will push beyond the limits with eight countries represented by elite athletes in a fierce cross-continental battle that will be a matter of national pride.

What to expect from Physical: Asia

Physical: Asia embraces all the aspects that fans adored in Physical: 100 and pushes it to a grander scale.

In contrast to its predecessor, which had 100 people competing to win one title, Physical: Asia has countries competing with each other in team-based activities that focus on tactics, collaboration, and stamina.

48 legendary players will compete for continental supremacy in the new series, which is a nation-versus-nation format.

Teams of six players each will be representing South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Mongolia, Turkiye, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines, fighting to be the dominant continent.

The scale and diversity of the competition are off the scale in Netflix unscripted, and a big leap forward in Asian reality TV.

In a recent press event, producer Jang Ho-gi, who also created the original Physical: 100, explained how the sense of patriotism adds new emotional weight to the competition. He said,

“What’s definitely different in this season is the sense of pride that comes from representing one’s country. It’s much stronger than I had imagined,”

Some of the renowned names in combat sports are among the headline participants.

Japanese mixed martial artist Yushin Okami will be one of the main faces for Japan, Australian UFC fighter Robert Whittaker will be leading his nation, and boxer Manny Pacquiao will represent the Philippines.

Superbon Banchamek, the Thai kickboxing champion, and other international athletes also participate in the event.

Jang Ho-gi disclosed how the show production department was able to secure the participation of Pacquiao.

“We reached out to Pacquiao several times. He invited us to his home in the Philippines, where we got to watch him train and even shared a home-cooked meal together,” he shared. “I explained the concept of the Physical series to him and he immediately agreed to join the show that same day.”

Returning favorites from the Physical: 100 series, such as Amotti (Season 2 winner) and CrossFit Games athlete Choi Seung-yeon, appear for team South Korea.

At a press event, wrestler Jang Eun-sil (Physical: Asia contestant) shared,

“I wanted to take off the season 1 underdog title, so I had a lot of responsibility and thoughts. I also wanted to do well and prepared by increasing the amount of training so as not to cause inconvenience to the team. I did my best not to cause inconvenience when doing team missions by growing physically and mentally."

More details on Physical: Asia

Physical: Asia will land on Netflix globally on October 28, 2025, and can be streamed in various languages.

The program has a TV-14 rating and belongs to the unscripted portfolio of Netflix Korea, which is ambitious, having 2025 formats, several regional spin-offs, and competition-based formats.

The episodes will consist of a series of physically and mentally challenging trials, which will push contestants to extremes.

These obstacles involve the use of local culture, including the wrestling styles and other cultural icons of power.

The top prize, worth 1 billion won, or roughly 695,000 dollars, is reportedly awarded to the winning team. This is one of the highest financial awards in the history of Asian reality TV.

Netflix has described the series as “a global arena where cultures, legends, and muscle collide.” Previews by Netflix and other entertainment sources have already drawn parallels to an Olympics-like competition where teamwork, discipline, and pride are the priorities.

Physical: Asia unites not only sportsmen, but also cultures, viewers, and feelings, and that is a testament to the ability of reality TV to overcome language and distance.

The new season format will be offering not only physical intensity but also emotional narrations that are based on teamwork and patriotism.

