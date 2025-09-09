When will Ice Road Truckers season 12 air? Release date, what to expect, and more

Ice Road Truckers (Image via HISTORY Channel)

Ice Road Truckers season 12 will release on October 1, at 9:30 pm ET/PT on History Channel. The show focuses on drivers going on various routes, including Alaska, Yellowknife, Deadhorse, the Tuktoyatuk Winter Road, the Dalton Highway and Round Lake.

Ice Road Truckers was created by Thom Beers. The show premiered in 2007 and had 11 hit seasons through 2017.

Alex Debogorski is the only cast member who has starred in all 11 seasons. Debogorski went on to write a memoir and even hosted Tale Lights.

Some of the other cast members, like Hugh Rowland, have starred in the first 8 seasons. Art Burke, Steph Custance, Reno Ward, and Mark Kohaykewych starred in season 11.

Darrell Ward starred in seasons 6 and 10 but unfortunately passed away in a plane crash in 2016. As the reality series is making a comeback after eight years, these veterans will navigate through difficult ice roads and frozen lakes.

Ice Road Truckers season 12: Cast members

As per Deadline, Lisa Kelly and Todd Dewey are among the familiar Ice Road Truckers who will be returning for Season 12. The whole cast list is yet to be announced.

While talking about the authenticity of the show, Lisa Kelly admitted that it is mostly real. In an interview with Parade, she further stated,

“There were times when things would happen for real, and then other times there was the potential that it was going to happen, so we kind of helped it along a little bit to make it a story,” she explained. “It wasn’t a script, and we could say what we wanted—but you had to say certain things in order for the story to make sense.” “I think I was more experienced than I came off on camera. And just ’cause I had blonde hair, they were kind of, ‘Let’s play the dumb blonde character.'”

In an interview with Trucking Info, Kelly said,

“I didn’t even get paid for the first two or three years that I was on the show. I was just getting paid extra from my company for taking the time and doing it.”

Ice Road Truckers season 12: What to expect

The new season will feature truckers as they tackle the challenging routes of Northern Canada. They will be delivering necessities and crucial supplies to isolated communities.

In a statement issued by Lehrer, the EVP and Head of Programming for the History Channel, it has been stated,

"The timing couldn’t be better to bring back a beloved series that once resonated with our viewers for over a decade. We’re pleased to have this new season of Ice Road Truckers be a co-production with our Canadian partners at Corus Entertainment, as this season ventures into a new era of storytelling for the series that infuses fresh energy and new challenges while honouring its rich legacy.”

Episodes of Ice Road Truckers season 12 can be streamed on HULU, Amazon Prime Video and APPLE TV. Stay tuned for more updates.