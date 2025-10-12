When will Gold Rush season 16 air? Release date, what to expect and more explored

Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness (Image Via Getty)

Season 16 of the show Gold Rush will premiere on Friday, November 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel, with weekly episodes also available for streaming on Discovery+.

All this comes at a time when gold prices remain flying high, raising the stakes for all crews participating in this new season.

In the official press releases and the trailer, the competition this year will be based on an unbelievable prize of a stunning amount of gold: $100 million, the largest payday in the series' history.

Gold Rush Season 16: Returning Faces and What to Expect

The official descriptions of the Gold Rush Season 16 present the scope in a clear form: miners will fight over $100 million of gold throughout the season.

The tension is framed in a voice-over in the official trailer:

“In the wild Yukon, you’re only as big as your dreams… but dreams can only get you so far.”

The trailer highlights that crew loyalty, the decisions made by the leadership and the timing will put certain stress on the team.

The Yukon winter only gives crews a few months to mine before work is closed down, and each decision and tonne mined counts more than ever before.

They bring back their usual mining bosses, Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness, who all need to accomplish something that even long-time viewers will recognize as the hardest challenge yet.

Main Cast and Returning Miners

Parker Schnabel: He will be working with more than 60 machines and four wash plants, which will cost him more than $100,000 to rebrand his crew and strategy daily.

"You need to work hard. You need to tame the land, and only then are you able to stand tall. Become bigger than your dreams," narrates the trailer, echoing Parker’s resolve.

"You need to work hard. You need to tame the land, and only then are you able to stand tall. Become bigger than your dreams," narrates the trailer, echoing Parker’s resolve. Tony Beets: The self-professed “King of the Klondike” is aiming higher than ever.

Tony achieved $500,000 in gold in just one week early this season, but faces his own internal challenges, dealing with family-related drama and the tough decision to let some crew members go.

Tony’s eldest son, Kevin Beets, returns, hoping to double last year’s totals and prove he is ready to lead a full-scale mining operation.

Tony achieved $500,000 in gold in just one week early this season, but faces his own internal challenges, dealing with family-related drama and the tough decision to let some crew members go. Tony’s eldest son, Kevin Beets, returns, hoping to double last year’s totals and prove he is ready to lead a full-scale mining operation. Rick Ness: Starting at a severe disadvantage, no claim, no water license, and only half a crew, Rick is making a risky bet on new land. According to OB News, his fight over water rights is also mentioned in a few fan forums as a potential bottleneck to his full participation.

More details on Gold Rush Season 16

As has traditionally been the case in previous years, the location of Gold Rush Season 16 is in Yukon, Canada, making everything difficult due to the challenging weather and terrain.

The time the miners have to work is more brutal than ever before, as winter approaches and time is running out.

With $100 million on the line, the audience can expect fresh methods of mining, alliances and the constant danger of nature itself in the form of Gold Rush Season 16, filmed every week throughout the fall.

Stay tuned for more such updates!