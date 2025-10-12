When will Gold Rush season 16 air? Release date, what to expect and more explored

Season 16 of the show Gold Rush will premiere on Friday, November 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel, with weekly episodes also available for streaming on Discovery+.
All this comes at a time when gold prices remain flying high, raising the stakes for all crews participating in this new season.
In the official press releases and the trailer, the competition this year will be based on an unbelievable prize of a stunning amount of gold: $100 million, the largest payday in the series' history.
The official descriptions of the Gold Rush Season 16 present the scope in a clear form: miners will fight over $100 million of gold throughout the season.
The tension is framed in a voice-over in the official trailer:
“In the wild Yukon, you’re only as big as your dreams… but dreams can only get you so far.”
The trailer highlights that crew loyalty, the decisions made by the leadership and the timing will put certain stress on the team.
The Yukon winter only gives crews a few months to mine before work is closed down, and each decision and tonne mined counts more than ever before.
They bring back their usual mining bosses, Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness, who all need to accomplish something that even long-time viewers will recognize as the hardest challenge yet.
As has traditionally been the case in previous years, the location of Gold Rush Season 16 is in Yukon, Canada, making everything difficult due to the challenging weather and terrain.
The time the miners have to work is more brutal than ever before, as winter approaches and time is running out.
With $100 million on the line, the audience can expect fresh methods of mining, alliances and the constant danger of nature itself in the form of Gold Rush Season 16, filmed every week throughout the fall.
