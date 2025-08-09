How Dustin Hurt ended Gold Rush: White Water season facing setbacks and calling it his toughest year yet

Gold Rush: White Water (Image via Instagram @goldrushtv)

Gold Rush: White Water aired its season finale on July 18, 2025, following Dustin Hurt and his team as they made one last attempt at Nugget Creek in Alaska.

The episode tracked the crew’s budget, time, and weather. They had recovered about $5,000 in gold and later lifted a single nugget worth around $10,000, but Dustin still needed much more to meet targets and pay debt.

The divers worked long hours at bedrock, adjusted the dredge for low water, and managed fuel issues as conditions changed.

Low water, retooling, and dives to bedrock in Gold Rush: White Water

At the start of the finale, Dustin observed that the water level at Nugget Creek was low and clear. He said this likely meant an obstruction higher up the mountain was cutting flow to the site.

Gold Rush: White Water crew adjusted the dredge to keep suction steady in the changed conditions. Dustin then assigned two divers, James and Carlos, to enter the river and begin work on bedrock.

Before they went in, he said, “Find some d*mn gold.” The plan was to reach the bottom of the channel, expose cracks, and follow any visible lines toward pay.

Sensors and lines were checked, and tender support kept track of air and time.

The divers reached bedrock at roughly sixteen feet and began to cut a path along the pit. Visibility shifted during the dive, so progress was measured by touch and tool marks rather than range.

After close to eight hours underwater, they paused without reaching the exact target. Back topside, the team logged the cut, fuel used, and hose wear, then reset for a second attempt.

On the next run, the divers reentered with the same goal and a tighter plan. Dustin repeated that he needed to see gold and said, “I need to see the gold.”

The crew aimed to follow the bedrock seam and keep the nozzle on the lowest points. Risk notes included loose material and a possible slide. After steady work, the camera spotted a visible piece in the line.

A single nugget was recovered and later valued near $10,000. Dustin said, “We’re all desperate,” but the find showed the path.

Weather shift, safety call, and season wrap of Gold Rush: White Water

As the day after the nugget find began, the forecast called for new snow within forty-eight hours in Gold Rush: White Water. Dustin looked at the running total and said the crew still needed more than $85,000 in gold to meet targets and pay debt.

The team kept the plan to follow the same channel, finish the cut, and widen the pit if the seam split. Early checks showed the dredge engines needed fuel, so work paused while cans were hauled and lines bled.

Once the pumps were back on, the divers returned to bedrock. The tender tracked time and signs of movement. Near mid-day, water rose faster than expected, and rock started to shift.

Dustin noted the change and pulled the team back. He said the site could slide if they stayed in. The crew then watched river level and rain bands upriver. A sharp rise followed, and a flash flood warning reached camp.

Dustin said, “This year’s been hell on me,” and thanked the team for staying on schedule and keeping focus on safety.

The crew packed the site and moved gear to higher ground. Numbers were added: about $5,000 in earlier take and the single $10,000 nugget were not enough to clear costs or move toward the goal.

The season ended without the target, but the long-term goal remained. Episodes of Gold Rush: White Water are available to stream on Discovery+

