When will General Hospital resume airing new episodes? Details explored

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

Fans of General Hospital were left disappointed this week as the long-running ABC daytime drama faced unexpected interruptions. The soap, which normally airs Monday through Friday, was preempted on Tuesday, September 30, and Wednesday, October 1, 2025, due to ABC’s live coverage of Major League Baseball’s National League Wild Card Series.

The scheduling change, confirmed by network executive Nathan Varni, means viewers will have fewer new episodes to look forward to this week.

While the disruption has become a familiar occurrence during MLB postseason play, many fans are eager to know when the Port Charles drama will return to its regular schedule.

According to ABC, new episodes of General Hospital are currently slated to air on Thursday, October 2, and Friday, October 3, though Thursday’s episode remains tentative depending on the outcome of Wednesday’s game.

Here’s a closer look at when the soap will resume and what viewers can expect.

General Hospital will tentatively return on Thursday, October 2, 2025

General Hospital is currently scheduled to return with new episodes on Thursday, October 2, 2025. However, the broadcast depends on the outcome of Major League Baseball’s National League Wild Card Series.

If there is a third game in the series between the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs, ABC will continue its live coverage of the new game. This could lead to another preemption.

In the case that the series concludes after two games, the soap will come back to its standard schedule on Thursday.

Regardless, ABC has confirmed that a new episode will air on Friday, October 3, ensuring at least one fresh installment this week.

As it has happened in previous years, network programming such as The View and GMA3 is not postponed.

Fans eager to return to the unfolding drama in Port Charles should keep an eye on ABC’s scheduling announcements.

Following Wednesday’s game, it will be confirmed whether Thursday’s episode will be broadcast or postponed.

What to expect when General Hospital returns

General Hospital will pick up with several intense storylines once new episodes resume. There will be drama, confrontations, and revelations in Port Charles.

During the week of September 29 to October 3, 2025, the investigation goes further into who shot Drew Cain. New evidence surfaces, and Carly Spencer faces police questioning.

Michael Corinthos and Jacinda Bracken work to strengthen their alibi. Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos begins connecting new dots in the case.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy Quartermaine is stunned when she meets Veronica Bard, Monica’s sister. The reading of Monica’s will delivers a dramatic outcome.

Veronica could walk away with the mansion, leaving Tracy fuming.

Nina Reeves shares news of Nathan West’s survival with Liesl Obrecht and Britt Westbourne. Elizabeth Baldwin confronts Britt as questions mount about what she knows.

Elsewhere, Ava Jerome takes bold action, possibly rescuing Alexis Davis from a dangerous hostage situation involving Ric Lansing.

Anna Devane and Harrison Chase move forward with a search warrant. Chase later delivers shocking news, possibly tied to the evidence found in Drew’s safe. Willow Tait is left facing despair as troubling revelations emerge.

Portia Robinson receives life-changing updates. A pregnancy twist is possible, which may raise questions about paternity.

Curtis Ashford also shares a theory that could impact Trina Robinson and her connection to Kai Taylor. At the same time, Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri faces a personal decision about family ties.

Looking ahead to October 6 to October 10, 2025, Nathan West may finally reunite with his son, James. Their first meeting promises emotional fallout.

Tracy and Veronica continue to clash over the Quartermaine legacy. Josslyn Jacks struggles with temptation from S. Vaughn despite her return to Port Charles.

Britt Westbourne faces mounting pressure. Jack Brennan interrogates her about her connection to Professor Henry Dalton. Jenz Sidwell may also demand answers, leading to more threats.

Meanwhile, Michael looks to gain leverage over Willow, which could connect to either Drew’s shooting or the baby stalker case.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.