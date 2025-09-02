When will Beyond the Gates resume airing new episodes? Details explored

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

CBS Network’s latest soap opera, Beyond The Gates, will air repeats of older episodes throughout the week of September 1, 2025, to September 5, 2025, in honor of Labor Day. The show will resume airing new episodes from September 8, 2025, and spoilers reveal that several new storylines will be unraveled and explored.

CBS’s decision to air old episodes during this week came with some anger from the fans.

During the week of September 1, to September 5, 2025, the show is airing older episodes involving the storyline of Nicole Dupree Richardson and Ted Richardson’s anniversary party, which was crashed by Leslie Thomas, and subsequently the fallout of how Nicole found out about Ted and Leslie’s affair from decades ago, and how Eva Thomas was their biological daughter.

Details explored into the preemption of new Beyond The Gates episodes

While Beyond The Gates airs old episodes throughout the week of September 1, 2025, to September 5, 2025, CBS Network has announced that the show will resume airing new episodes from the upcoming week of September 8, 2025.

Until that time, the old storyline of Nicole Dupree Richardson finding out about Ted Richardson’s affair with Leslie Thomas will be explored again.

During this week’s rerun episodes, Katherine Kat Richardson will be shown getting behind Eva Thomas and trying to prove to her mother, Nicole Richardson, that Eva was not the kind of person she tried to portray in front of others.

Kat’s efforts would be focused on trying to prove that Eva has malicious intent behind coming to Fairmont Crest Estates and trying to get close to the entire Richardson and Dupree family members.

During the September 1 and September 2 episodes of Beyond The Gates, Leslie was shown crashing the wedding anniversary party of Ted and Nicole and opening up to everyone present about how she and Ted had engaged in a passionate affair decades ago, which had also resulted in the conception of Eva.

In this week’s upcoming episodes, Kat will be shown going behind both mother and daughter, Leslie and Eva, and trying to connect Leslie to Laura Peterson’s sudden and unexpected hit and run case.

Leslie will have a huge argument with her daughter about how Eva had chosen to support the Richardsons instead of her own kin.

She would try to reason with her mother that what she had tried to do was malicious and could hurt future generations of the family as well if the Richardsons broke apart, but Leslie would not be one to listen.

Leslie would ultimately tell her daughter that, since she had betrayed her own mother, she did not deserve to share the same apartment with her.

Meanwhile, the members of the Dupree and Richardson families will still be reeling from the shock of such an exposition on Ted and Nicole will be lost about how to even have a conversation with Ted, let alone trust him.

On Beyond The Gates, Ted will, however, have a new goal in mind and try to get to know his biological daughter Eva better and spend time with her.

Fans and viewers of Beyond The Gates can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.





