When does Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5 come out? Release timing for all regions and how to watch

Only Murders in the Building Season 5 via @onlymurdershulu

The Arconia’s halls echo with suspense in Only Murders in the Building season 5, the acclaimed comedy-mystery created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Featuring Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, the trio takes on the maze of clues in their New York City apartment complex.

Episode 5 entitled "Tongue Tied," will be released on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, further adding to the mystery. The series has a total of 63 nominations at the Emmys and has demonstrated the will and skill to mix sincere heart with laughter. It has continued to embrace its devoted fans.

The season 5 premiere, debuting with three episodes on September 9, 2025, begins with the suspected murder of the beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca). The investigation by the trio leads them to New York's underground mob families and unknown billionaires, where the humor remains sharp yet softens around the edges of chilling discoveries.

Global release schedule for Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 5

Only Murders in the Building season 5, episode 5 will release on September 23, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ for global audience.

Region/Time Zone Date Time United States (Pacific Time) September 23, 2025 12:00 a.m. PT United States (Eastern Time) September 23, 2025 3:00 a.m. ET United States (Central Time) September 23, 2025 2:00 a.m. CT United States (Mountain Time) September 23, 2025 1:00 a.m. MT Canada (Eastern Time) September 23, 2025 3:00 a.m. ET Canada (Pacific Time) September 23, 2025 12:00 a.m. PT United Kingdom (BST) September 23, 2025 8:00 a.m. BST Australia (AEST) September 23, 2025 5:00 p.m. AEST Australia (AWST) September 23, 2025 3:00 p.m. AWST India (IST) September 23, 2025 12:30 p.m. IST Japan (JST) September 23, 2025 4:00 p.m. JST Singapore (SGT) September 23, 2025 3:00 p.m. SGT Brazil (BRT) September 23, 2025 4:00 a.m. BRT Germany (CEST) September 23, 2025 9:00 a.m. CEST South Africa (SAST) September 23, 2025 9:00 a.m. SAST New Zealand (NZST) September 23, 2025 7:00 p.m. NZST

What to expect in episode 5 of Only Murders in the Building season 5

The initial four instalments of season 5 immerse Charles, Oliver, and Mabel into a strata of secrets post-Lester's demise in Arconia's fountain. Initially thought to be an accident, the trio's podcasting instincts kicked in, uncovering ties to the Caputo crime family and the mysterious disappearance of Nicky Caccimelio. In Episode 4, titled "Dirty Birds," the trio had also embarked on spying on a movie set, which encompassed everything from screwball comedy to dangerous sleuthing.

Expect "Tongue Tied" to elaborate on the mobster angle, especially as co-creator John Hoffman put it, it takes on a "ripped-from-the-headlines" vibe to explore New York's evolving identity. Fans are speculating whether Mabel's millennial wit can crack a lead or if Oliver's theatrics outsmart the shadowy billionaire. The episode, without a doubt, will feature even more banter, more enormous red herrings, and maybe even a surprise that connects Lester's fate, as unexpected as that may be, to the residents of the Arconia. Fans can also hear about the juicy behind-the-scenes reveals that are dropped with every episode on the Only Murders in the Building podcast, as well.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 is available on Hulu in the U.S./Disney+. It will continue to drop every Tuesday until the end of the season, which concludes on October 28, 2025.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

