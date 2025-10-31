What was the reason behind Robert Irwin’s family’s absence from Dancing With the Stars this week?

Robert Irwin with his family (Image via Instagram/bindisueirwin)

Dancing With the Stars alum Robert Irwin’s elder sister, Bindi Irwin, is usually seen at every performance cheering for her brother. However, she was absent from the recent performance, raising concern amongst viewers.

Bindi cleared the air as she took to social media to explain their absence, saying that she and her family got a bug, so they will be quietly cheering from the living room for Robert and Witney. The dancing pair did a theatrical Argentine Tango routine for a Halloween-themed night and earned 38 out of 40 points.

Dancing With the Stars alum Robert Irwin gets candid about Bindi’s advice

Dancing With the Stars alum Robert Irwin recently shared what his big sister, Bindi Irwin, advised him to lean into this experience. Robert recalled how watching Bindi on stage, being in “absolute awe” watching Bindi perform, and admits that it is a privilege for him to get to compete. He also praised his dancing partner Witney as a pro dancer.

“You've got the best dance partner in the world dancing. Make it your own. Lean in and try to enjoy because it goes by so fast.”

Popular actor Russell Crowe has become a “Dancing with the Stars” fanatic, all thanks to pal Robert Irwin! The Oscar-winning actor revealed to Access Hollywood during the premiere of his new film “Nuremberg, that he watches Robert Irwin on the reality competition every week and feels proud to see him shine on stage.

Robert and his mother, Terri Irwin, had earlier reflected on Russell’s longtime friendship with the family and also revealed how the actor often texts Robert “in-depth feedback” on his performances.

Bindi Irwin reveals why she moved to the US with her family

Bindi Irwin opened up and spoke candidly about the big decision to move her family and come to the US. The 27-year-old DWTS alum explained that the big move is temporary so she and her family can support Robert Irwin as he is competing this season.

"I know from my season my family was there every step of the way and I wanted to be able to do that for Robert. He was, oh my goodness, 10, 11? When I did my season and he was there every show, cheering for me in the audience, and it meant so much." "As his older sister, I mean, to me, he will always be this little teeny, tiny blonde boy, and now he's this giant man.”

Watch Dancing With the Stars airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and Disney+. Viewers can stream on Hulu the next day. Stay tuned for more updates.