What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 6 comes out? Explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 6 release time on Amazon Prime Video is set for 3 AM Eastern Time. It will release on 13 August 2025. The season has been focusing on Belly and Jeremiah's story, while the audience is rooting for her to get back together with Conrad, following the revelation that Jere had cheated on her. The biggest twist came when he asked her to marry him, and she said yes.

Now that they are off for wedding preparations at Cousins, Conrad has agreed to be the best man for his brother, while Belly's family is against this union. Last episode saw his point of view in the whole story, and how he is struggling to deal with the fact that he and Belly are not together. His issues with his father, Adam, also come to light.

He had found out how his father was cheating on her mother, Susannah, while she had cancer, which made him disappointed. He once looked up to the man, but now, he wants to become nothing like him.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date and Time

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 6 release date is on August 13, 2025. The episode will drop out at 3 AM Eastern Time on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes drop weekly on Wednesdays.

It will see the plot building up to the biggest event of the season, that is, Belly and Jere's wedding, and whether or not it will even take place because of all the plot twists that are incorporated in the same.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

Taylor, who is about to pick up Jeremiah, talks to Steven, who is leaving for New York. He has agreed to be there at Belly's engagement party. At the same time, Taylor, who had also saved money to be in the city, had to give it all away to save her mother's salon.

As for Belly and Conrad, the two finally talk to each other, and it is awkward. She asks if he is going to California, but he gives a vague response. On the other hand, Jere is stuck at the office with his dad, where he has to look over some numbers that are not making much sense.

Later on, in The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly goes full wedding planning mode and visits the baker and describes the cake that they want. It comes out to $750. Later, Conrad catches up with her and the two run the errands together. They go to the flower shop together, and the budget is not budgeting. They will have to adjust a lot of things in order not to spend a fortune.

Ultimately, fans see that Conrad has been tortured by the thoughts of Belly and Jere together, but is trying to look out for him as a promise he made to his mother at her deathbed. It will be interesting to see what route the episode takes from here.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 6 will be available on Amazon Prime Video at 3 AM Eastern Time on August 13, 2025.