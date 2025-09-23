What time does Slow Horses Season 5 drop on Apple TV? Release timings for all regions explored

Slow Horses season 5 © Apple TV+

The highly anticipated Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas crime thriller Slow Horses season 5 is coming. The new season will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 24, 2025, with more suspense, twists, and dark espionage.

Slow Horses season 5 continues the story of the Slow Horses team as they deal with increasingly bizarre events in London. Jackson Lamb's dysfunctional MI5 agents must connect these strange incidents. Moral ambiguity, espionage, and blurred success and failure dominate the story. The team faces dangerous new opponents and unexpected twists with London in turmoil, promising another season of intrigue and suspense.

Slow Horses season 5 episode release time for all major regions

The release times for Slow Horses season 5 vary depending on location. Here is a breakdown of the exact release time for the first two episodes, which will be available to stream from September 24, 2025.



Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (ET) September 24, 2025 9:00 pm Pacific Standard Time (PT) September 24, 2025 6:00 pm Central Standard Time (CST) September 24, 2025 8:00 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) September 24, 2025 7:00 pm British Summer Time (BST) September 25, 2025 2:00 am Central European Time (CET) September 25, 2025 3:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) September 25, 2025 6:30 am Australian Eastern Time (AET) September 25, 2025 11:00 am

Only Apple TV+ has Slow Horses season 5. The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial so that people can watch the first episodes without having to pay. The price of an Apple TV+ subscription in the US has gone up recently and is now $12.99 per month, starting August 21, 2025. The price of a yearly subscription stays the same at $99.

Cast of the series

Slow Horses season 5 features Sir Gary Oldman as the obstinate Jackson Lamb, with Jack Lowden as River Cartwright and Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner. Saskia Reeves reprises Catherine Standish, and Rosalind Eleazar reprises Louisa Guy. Aimee-Ffion Edwards reprises Shirley Dander, and Christopher Chung plays tech expert Roddy Ho. Jonathan Pryce plays David Cartwright, Kadiff Kirwan plays Marcus Longridge, and Hugo Weaving plays the evil Frank Harkness.

Joanna Scanlan as Moira Tregorian, James Callis as Claude Whelan, Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe, Naomi Wirthner as Molly Duran, Tom Wozniczka as Patrice, and Kiran Sonia Sawar as Giti Rahman also appeared.

What to expect from Slow Horses season 5

Slow Horses season 5, the team of disgraced MI5 agents, also known as the Slow Horses, will have to deal with new problems. As a string of strange events happens, the season will look at how the tension in London is growing. The agents will have to work together even though they don't get along because of the moral gray areas, spying, and the lines between success and failure that aren't clear.

Roddy Ho, the team's tech expert, is at the core of all this chaos. He will be very important in figuring out how all of these strange things are connected.

Fans can look forward to another season because of Jackson Lamb's crazy leadership and the team's unique skills.

What happened in Slow Horses season 4?

A London shopping center bombing in Slow Horses season 4 causes a major crisis. The Slow Horses team discovers that former operative Frank Harkness is behind the attack. Harkness is the father of team member River Cartwright, adding a personal touch to the investigation. River captures Harkness in a tense finale, but Diana Taverner releases him after discovering he has vital MI5 information.

Harkness remains dangerous at season's end, leaving the team with more questions than answers. Marcus Longridge's shootout death and Catherine Standish's absence from Slough House further destabilize the team.

Slow Horses season 5 will be available to stream on Apple TV+.