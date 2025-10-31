Slow Horses Season 5 episode 6 ending explained: How does Lamb save the Slough House?

A scene from Slow Horses Season 5 (Image via YouTube/@Apple TV+)

Slow Horses, season 5, episode 6, premiered on Apple TV+ on October 29, 2025. The season finale picks up right after the penultimate episode, where Tara escapes custody and helps her crew infiltrate MI5’s systems, making the agents scramble to prevent an attack at an unknown place of worship in London.

Titled “Scars,” the Slow Horses season 5 finale is written by Will Smith and directed by Saul Metzstein. Based on the Slough House series of novels written by Mick Herron, it closes out the storyline of the London Rules book. In the series, Slough House is an unconventional MI5 team that brings together agents who have fallen short in the field to work thankless jobs under Lamb.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Slow Horses season 5 episode 6. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When Whelan declares his plan to shut down Slough House in the episode, Lamb turns the tables on him by playing a recording of Whelan blackmailing him, proving his corruption. Cornered, Whelan agrees to reinstate Slough House, rehire Molly Doran and bring Ho back. Lamb ensures Whelan takes full responsibility for the mishaps, forcing him into submission. By the end, Taverner ascends to First Desk, and a cryptic phone call between her and Lamb hints at new intrigue ahead.

All about Tara and her team's attack in Slow Horses season 5 episode 6

In Slow Horses season 5, episode 6, chaos unfolds as Whelan realizes that Tara manipulated him just as she did to Ho to escape. An hour-long countdown appears on MI5 screens, and Tara, holding the Libyan Ambassador at gunpoint, issues her demands — £100 million in a Cayman Islands trust, safe passage out of the country, and complete secrecy — threatening a deadly attack on a London place of worship if ignored.

As panic spreads, Taverner contacts Lamb, who reluctantly advises paying the ransom, given the over 5,000 potential targets across the city. When Whelan refuses, Taverner implements her own strategy. Meanwhile, Lamb deduces that the terrorists are targeting Abbotsfield, predicting another massacre at the same site where tragedy once struck. Coe confirms Lamb’s theory, setting the stage for a tense, high-stakes showdown.

Taverner discovers that former Home Secretary Peter Judd is the treasurer of the offshore Cayman Islands account linked to Tara’s group. Believing Tara’s promise to call off the attack, she authorizes the £100m transfer, only for Tara’s team to betray her and proceed with their mission. Realizing she has been deceived, Tara tries to flee, but Lamb predicts her moves and captures her before MI5 can.

Meanwhile, River, Coe and Shirley evacuate Abbotsfield even as Mayor Zafar Jaffrey dismisses the threat, convinced that the ransom payment ensured safety. When the gunmen strike, the Slow Horses outmaneuver MI5 once again, protecting Jaffrey through quick thinking and teamwork. Coe’s earlier-season knife proves crucial in the final fight, leading to a chaotic yet victorious showdown.

Where to watch Slow Horses Season 5

The complete season 5 of Slow Horses is available exclusively to US viewers on Apple TV+, alongside previous seasons of the show.

Apple TV+ offers a single ad-free streaming tier priced at $12.99/month after a 7-day free trial. Additionally, an annual plan is available at $99.99/year, providing cost savings for long-term subscribers. The service also comes bundled in the Apple One suite, which starts at $19.95/month and includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and iCloud+ storage.

