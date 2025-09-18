What time does High Potential season 2 episode 2 drop? Release timing for all regions, how to watch, and more

A scene from High Potential season 2 episode 2 (Image via YouTube/@ABC)

High Potential is an American crime-dramedy series created by Drew Goddard and showrun by Todd Harthan. The show is based on the French-Belgian television series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.

Titled “Checkmate,” High Potential season 2 Episode 2 is set to be released in the U.S. on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be available for online streaming on Hulu the following day.

The series tells the story of Morgan, a single mother of three who used to work as a cleaner for the Los Angeles Police Department. Blessed with an exceptional mind, she rearranges the crime board one night while working late shift and helps solve a case that had the detectives bamboozled. This leads to the department bringing her on as a civilian consultant.

In High Potential season 2, Morgan continues working with LAPD Detective Karadec after her extraordinary IQ and unorthodox methods has made her an indispensable member of the squad. While juggling parenthood and investigating crimes, Morgan encounters more challenging situations that put her creativity and emotional fortitude to the test, and her developing relationship with Karadec encounters further challenges.

Season 2 of High Potential has a total of 18 episodes, five more than its first season. The show stars Kaitlin Olson as the lead character, Morgan Gillory, Daniel Sunjata as her by-the-book partner, Detective Adam Karadec, Javicia Leslie as junior investigator Daphne Forrester, and Deniz Akdeniz as Daphne’s partner, Lev "Oz" Osman.

The series has been well received by both critics and audiences, earning 96% and 81% scores from the two groups, respectively, on the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes.

When will High Potential season 2 episode 2 premiere in the US?

The second episode of High Potential Season 2, titled “Checkmate,” is scheduled to air in the United States on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The timing will be different for other parts of the world based on the time zone. A detailed release schedule is presented in the following table.

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) September 23, 2025 07:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) September 23, 2025 10:00 PM United Kingdom (BST) September 24, 2025 03:00 AM Central European Time (CET) September 24, 2025 04:00 AM Philippines September 24, 2025 10:00 AM Singapore September 24, 2025 10:00 AM South Korea September 24, 2025 11:00 AM

Where to stream High Potential season 2 episode 2

High Potential season 2 episode 2, titled “Checkmate,” will air on ABC on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET. The episode will be available for streaming on Hulu on the following day.

Hulu has a range of subscription tiers that viewers can opt for based on their preferences: Hulu's streaming library is accessible with advertisements with the $9.99/month Hulu (With Ads) package. The Hulu (No Ads) plan costs $18.99 a month and permits downloads in addition to primarily ad-free streaming of Hulu's content (although some shows may still have ads).

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.