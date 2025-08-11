What time does Alien: Earth premiere in the United States? Explained

FX's Alien: Earth via Youtube

The Alien franchise, a sci-fi horror titan originating in 1979, is ready to claw its way into your living room. Alien: Earth, the first series in the 46-year franchise history, is set to pair the white-knuckle horror of all Xenomorphs with a grounded Earth narrative. Set for release on August 12, 2025, the Noah Hawley-precepted series is already producing buzz, with a 90%+ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Envision a world where mega corporations run amok, synthetics cohabit, and a downed spaceship unleashes the darkest nightmares of human existence here on Earth. This is Alien: Earth, which centres on events of 2120, two years before Ridley Scott’s original Alien. Hawley, known for Fargo and Legion, creates a prequel that opts for dystopian Earth over deep-space horror.

Ridley Scott himself, the franchise’s godfather, serves as an executive producer, ensuring the show stays true to its roots while exploring fresh horrors. The plot follows Wendy, a hybrid child with a child’s mind inside a synthetic adult female body (Sydney Chandler), with co-stars Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, and Adarsh Gourav in a world riddled with corporate control and alien infestation.

Why this premiere feels different?

With its animal-starved claustrophobia, unlike the fear embedded in the films that transfix the viewer in a closed space, Alien: Earth returns the horror to Earth, exploring corporate greed alongside the survival of people in a serialised format. The episodic rhythm of the series, starting with two episodes to savor the horror, twist and dread, was better suited to draw and reckon the viewer. Many fans feel Hawley brilliantly juxtaposes questions about the philosophical meaning of humanity along with the gut-wrenching terror familiar to Alien. This is not just a series but it's a cultural moment which reframes the franchise in its continuing evolution in how we engage with Alien.

What resonates with Alien: Earth is Wendy, whose consciousness is in a synthetic body, where she is reconciling who she is in a largely corporate world dominated by profit motives. This is not going to be just facehugger (though they are undeniable present alongside other new aliens); this is humanity's fight to remain human. The fans are already buzzing about on X, declaring Alien: Earth "the greatest sci-fi event of 2025." But when can you tune in and how? Let’s dive into the details, with a few twists to follow.

The premiere of Alien: Earth - Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Get Ready! Mark onboarding: Alien: Earth premieres August 12, 2025, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in the United States. The first two episodes, "Neverland" and "Mr. October", will be released together, with a new episode available every Tuesday. FX will broadcast live and Hulu, the popular streaming service, will release the episode at the same time for on-demand viewing. On August 13, the series will be available to stream on Disney+, under the Star brand internationally in the UK, Australia and beyond. So get the popcorn, dim the lights and get ready to be terrified! The xenomorphs are invading!

Subscription Info: How to join the hunt

For streaming Alien: Earth in the U.S., Hulu is your best option. Hulu's ad-supported plan begins at $9.99/month and includes FX's complete library (including The Bear and American Horror Story). The Hulu + Live TV plan, which gives you access to Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, 95+ live TV channels, and unlimited DVR, starts at $82.99/month.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can check out DIRECTV STREAM's Entertainment Package ($79.99/month) or Sling TV's Blue Plan ($50.99/month). Both packages will give you access to FX. For viewers outside of the U.S., a Disney+ subscription (starting at $9.99/month) will provide access; however, pricing will differ based on region. Both Hulu, Disney+ and the other options don't have many free trials, so join well ahead of the premiere, and don't miss out!



