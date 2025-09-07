What time does Alien: Earth Episode 6 drop? Release timings for all regions

Alien: Earth has quickly cemented itself as one of the boldest sci-fi horror shows of the decade, blending terrifying xenomorph encounters with a deeply human story. Created by Noah Hawley, the series explores the aftermath of the USCSS Maginot’s mysterious crash on Earth and the soldiers who uncover secrets that could destroy the planet. With striking visuals, franchise callbacks, and new twists on familiar lore, the show has impressed long-time Alien fans and new viewers alike.

Each episode layers new revelations while paying homage to Ridley Scott’s original Alien. As Alien: Earth moves toward its sixth episode, anticipation is at an all-time high.

Release details for the upcoming episode explored

The sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth will release its sixth episode, titled The Fly, on September 9, 2025, exclusively on Hulu in the United States at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. The episode is written by Noah Hawley and Lisa Long, and directed by Ugla Hauksdóttir.

The season is set to consist of eight episodes, with a new episode dropping every week on Tuesdays. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 54-64 minutes.

Here’s a detailed release schedule for the upcoming episode based on different regions:

Timezone Release Date Release Time BRT September 9, 2025 9:00 pm BST September 10, 2025 1:00 am CEST September 10, 2025 2:00 am IST September 10, 2025 5:30 am JST September 10, 2025 9:00 am AET September 10, 2025 10:00 am NZST September 10, 2025 12:00 pm

For international viewers, the series is available on Disney+.

Episode guide for the ongoing season

Here’s a look at the complete release schedule for Alien: Earth:

Episode No. Episode Title Release Date Release Time 1 Neverland August 12, 2025 5 pm PT/8 pm ET 2 Mr. October August 12, 2025 5 pm PT/8 pm ET 3 Metamorphosis August 19, 2025 5 pm PT/8 pm ET 4 Observation August 26, 2025 5 pm PT/8 pm ET 5 In Space, No One... September 2, 2025 5 pm PT/8 pm ET 6 The Fly September 9, 2025 5 pm PT/8 pm ET 7 Emergence September 16, 2025 5 pm PT/8 pm ET 8 The Real Monsters September 23, 2025 5 pm PT/8 pm ET

The series will run until late September, continuing its weekly schedule.

What is Alien: Earth all about?

Alien: Earth combines franchise nostalgia with a modern narrative that expands the mythology. At its heart, the show is about Wendy and her squad of soldiers uncovering the truth behind the Maginot and its connection to Yutani’s experiments. The mystery escalates in each chapter, weaving corporate greed, human loss, and alien terror into one volatile mix.

The most recent installment, episode 5, titled In Space, No One…, brought fans back to the claustrophobic corridors of the Maginot. It revealed that Boy Kavalier was behind the ship’s crash and gave viewers a closer look at Morrow’s tragic past. By the end, Morrow vowed revenge, setting the stage for a three-way conflict between him, Boy Kavalier, and Wendy, whose hybrid powers and empathy for the creatures are becoming more dangerous.

The promo for Alien: Earth episode 6 teases an explosive continuation. It shows Wendy’s deepening connection with a xenomorph, suggesting that her emotions may be clouding her judgment.

Powerful enemies are set to clash on Neverland Island, while Boy Kavalier’s unchecked ambition collides with Morrow’s calculated pragmatism. Add in facehugger attacks, the appearance of a flying alien, and rising stakes, and the new chapter looks poised to be one of the most terrifying yet.

FX’s official synopsis underlines the tension:

“Tensions rise as powerful enemies confront each other, a dangerous plan unfolds, and curiosity leads to deadly consequences.”

Alien: Earth has struck a delicate balance between honoring Ridley Scott’s classic Alien legacy and carving out a bold new path. Its mix of horror, character drama, and political commentary ensures that each episode pushes the story into darker and more unpredictable territory.

With the sixth episode’s promo promising chaos, deadly encounters, and emotional twists, the series shows no signs of slowing down. Fans who’ve followed since the premiere can expect the next installment to be a defining moment in this season’s narrative arc.