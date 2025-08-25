What time does Alien: Earth episode 4 drop in the United States? Explained

A scene from Alien: Earth (Image via YouTube/@FX Network)

Alien: Earth, the latest addition to the popular Alien franchise, is currently in the middle of its premiere run. Following a two-episode premiere on FX on August 12, 2025, and the release of the third episode on August 19, the fourth episode is slated to premiere on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. It will occupy the same time slot as the previous episodes, i.e., 5 pm Pacific Time or 8 pm Eastern Time, while streaming simultaneously on Hulu.

Created and helmed by Noah Hawley, Aliens: Earth takes place two years prior to the events of the 1979 original film. The show stars Sydney Chandler as Wendy, the first synthetic hybrid with a human-like mind, Alex Lawther as Hermit, Wendy's hybrid brother, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, the artificial tutor of the hybrids, and Essie Davis as Dame Sylvia, the chief scientist in charge of the hybrid program.

The first season of Alien: Earth comprises eight episodes, each with an approximate runtime of an hour. The show has been appreciated by critics and general audiences alike, earning a score of 96% and 72% among the two respective groups on the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes.

Release time of Aliens: Earth episode 4 across the globe

While episode 4 of Aliens: Earth will be released in the United States at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on August 26, 2025, the timings will differ globally according to the time zones. Here is a complete breakdown of when the episode becomes available across the world:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time BRT August 26, 2025 9:00 AM BST August 27, 2025 1:00 AM CEST August 27, 2025 2:00 AM IST August 27, 2025 5:30 AM JST August 27, 2025 9:00 AM AET August 27, 2025 10:00 AM NZST August 27, 2025 12:00 PM

Release schedule of all episodes of Aliens: Earth in the United States

The episodes of Aliens: Earth are set to release subsequently every Tuesday through September 23, 2025, on FX and Hulu. The complete release schedule is presented as follows:

Episode Number Title Release Date & Time 1 Neverland August 12, 2025 - 5PM PT/8PM ET 2 Mr. October August 12, 2025 - 5PM PT/8PM ET 3 Metamorphosis August 19, 2025 - 5PM PT/8PM ET 4 Observation August 26, 2025 - 5PM PT/8PM ET 5 In Space, No One... September 2, 2025 - 5PM PT/8PM ET 6 The Fly September 9, 2025 - 5PM PT/8PM ET 7 Emergence September 16, 2025 - 5PM PT/8PM ET 8 The Real Monsters September 23, 2025 - 5PM PT/8PM ET

Exploring the plot of Aliens: Earth

The events of Aliens: Earth take place in the dystopian future of 2120. Earth at the time is ruled by five megacorporations. The most prominent among them is Prodigy Corporation, led by the tech genius, Boy Kavalier. The most significant work of Boy Kavalier is figuring out a method to transfer human consciousness from the original source body to a synthetically created “hybrid.” He uses this to help terminally ill children by shifting their consciousness into synthetic adult figures and giving them a chance at life.

Among the hybrids created are Wendy and her brother, Hermit. Prodigy City witnesses a disaster when a Weyland-Yutani research vessel, USCSS Magit, crashes into the city with several alien species on board. They include Xenomorphs and new parasitic monsters. To protect the crash site, Wendy and her fellow hybrids set out along with the artificial mentor, Kirsh.

The series attempts to weave a narrative with emotional depth in the well-established Alien universe, incorporating themes of identity, corporate abuse, and transhumanism into the horror-driven science fiction lore. Hawley's audacious prequel offers a genre-rich extension of the Alien story, where corporate dystopia and terrifying alien life forms first meet on Earth.

