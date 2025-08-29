What role does Murielle Hilaire play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored

A still of Daphne Rose (Image via CBS Network)

On the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Murielle Hilaire plays the character of Daphne Rose. The character was introduced this year to create a distraction for Carter, while Steffy reclaims her position at Forrester Creations. Daphne is a seasoned Perfumer who was brought to the luxury fashion house to introduce fragrances and also somewhat influence Carter.

Though her perfume was a hit, her relationship with Carter could not be established. Anyhow, she further decided to leave Firrester Creations and Los Angeles (where the show is set). However, recently Steffy remarked that she wants to bring back Daphne as her fragrance line was a hit, though this return could stir some tensions with Carter, who is a newly engaged man.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Daphne Rose on The Bold and the Beautiful

Daphne Rose is a fictional character on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The character made its debut on January 7, 2025. Her arrival was during the period when Hope, in partnership with Carter, took over Forrester Creations. Hope and Carter manipulated the company papers and took ownership under their name.

Further on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy brought Daphne to Forrester Creations to create a distraction for Carter, though it looked promising in the beginning, but nothing came out of it. Carter was mesmerized by Hope and started developing feelings for her. Upon learning Carter had no interest in hwe, she was left in shock, and decided to leave the company.

However, Carter had handed the company back to its true owners, the Forresters, and admitted he feels bad for taking over it. When Forrester took control back, they fired Hope and canceled her clothing line, Hope For the Future. Recently, Steffy called Carter in her office, where Carter said that he is engaged to Hope Logan.

Further on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Ridge congratulated him, and when he started discussing bringing Hope back to Forrester, they deflected the conversation. In the middle of it, Steffy remarked that she wants to bring back Daphne as her fragrance line did exceptionally well.

This sparked a return in cue for the character; this return might stir up old tensions and lead to a dramatic love triangle. Speculations suggest that, considering Liam is also going nowhere, Hope might rethink her idea of marrying Carter, and reuniting with her true love, Liam Spencer, with whom she has a daughter.

Is the character of Daphne coming back to The Bold and the Beautiful?

Yes, Murielle Hilaire’s character Daphne Rose is coming back to The Bold and the Beautiful. Recently, the actress shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story at the new set of the show. As I learned recently, the soap opera has shifted its set from CBS’s Television City to Sunset Las Palmas Studios. The shift of the shoot location was first announced by the executive producer and head writer of the show, Bradley Belle, in an interview with Deadline Magazine.

Catch the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

