What role did Josh Taylor play on Days of Our Lives? Character details explored

Josh Taylor (Image via Instagram/ @dayspeacock)

On the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, veteran actor Josh Taylor portrays the character of Roman Brady. Josh stepped into the role of Roman Brady in 1997. However, before portraying the character of Roman on Days of Our Lives, Josh played Chris Kositchek from 1977 to 87. The character also appeared on Beyond the Gates Spinoff Beyond Salem in 2022.

Although Josh’s first role as Chris Kositchek was relatively minor in the town of Salem, his second character, Roman Brady went on to become central to some of the show’s most significant and long-running storylines. As a core member of the Brady family, Roman is deeply tied to one of the most powerful, respected and influential families in Salem giving his character both prominence and lasting impact within the town’s narrative.

Here’s everything to know about Josh Taylor’s role on Days of Our Lives

1. Chris Kositchek

Chris Kositchek was a fictional character on the soap opera Days of Our Lives who appeared on the show from 1977 to 87. After arriving in Salem, Chris Kositchek took a job as a foreman at Anderson Manufacturing and began a relationship with Mary Anderson. Despite Mary's mother trying to bribe him to leave her, Chris stayed with Mary even after learning she'd had an affair. He eventually quit his job to start his own company with Mary's help. However, further on Days of Our Lives, he returned to Anderson Manufacturing after Mary's father, Bob, had a heart attack. Chris later proposed to Mary but she turned him down and ended their relationship.

Chris then moved in with Amanda Howard and they became romantically involved. Mary regretting her decision tried to get him back and in an argument, Chris accidentally hit her with his jeep. Amanda moved out, but after learning she was pregnant, Chris proposed to her. Her husband, Greg Peters refused to grant a divorce. The pregnancy turned out to be a tubal one, resulting in a miscarriage. Later on, Days of Our Lives, Greg divorced her, Amanda, depressed by the loss, left town and broke up with Chris.

2. Roman Brady

The character of Roman Brady was introduced in the year 1991 by actor Wayne Northrop on Days of Our Lives. However, in 1997, the role was taken over by Josh Taylor. In 1997, Josh Taylor took on the role of Roman Brady who was revealed to be alive after a deep-cover mission. Stefano and Kristen DiMera exposed him and a cure for his biological ailment was found in a jungle mission designed to drive John and Marlena apart, but it had the opposite effect. In 2003, Roman was "killed" during the Salem Stalker Murders but he was later found alive on the island of Melaswen with other victims, including Marlena. They were eventually rescued, but Roman, Marlena and others were taken captive by Tony DiMera.

Held in a European castle, Roman and Marlena were tormented with videos of John and Kate growing closer, which led to Roman and Marlena having s*x for comfort. They later escaped and on the flight back to Salem, agreed to keep their affair a secret. Upon their return, they were shocked to find John and Kate engaged. When Marlena discovered she was pregnant, the truth came out, leading to a fight between Roman and John that caused Marlena to miscarry.

Later on Days of Our Lives, Roman became the Salem police commissioner, but after a short marriage to Kate Roberts, he remained single. He took on an elder-statesman role, serving as the patriarch of the Brady family and a supervisor for junior officers. He retired as commissioner in 2017 and began working at the Brady Pub before joining John Black and Steve Johnson at their private detective business, Black Patch, in 2018. After a failed attempt by Marlena's lookalike, Hattie Adams, to trick him, Roman rekindled his romance with Kate in 2021 and they remarried the following year.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on Peacock Network.

