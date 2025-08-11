What is the viral Kendra Hilty story on TikTok? Girl falls in love with psychiatrist series explained

Kendra Hilty (Photo: TikTok/@kendrahilty)

TikToker Kendra Hilty has gone viral on social media for discussing how she fell in love with her psychiatrist. In August 2025, the content creator started her TikTok series claiming her Pakistani psychiatrist was "manipulating" her so she could develop feelings for him.

Kendra Hilty stated on her website that she's an ADHD coach, along with a yoga instructor and a spiritual response therapy coach. Her LinkedIn shows that she's also an assistant manager at Trader Joe's.

Kendra shared on her TikTok series that she first came across her psychiatrist in 2022, to get prescribed for ADHD medication. He arranged monthly online sessions with her, and in the first session, she noted that he was around her age and was attractive.

Hilty claimed that the psychiatrist discussed his personal life and career with her, and eventually she fell in love with him. She claimed that he "manipulated" her by never directly rejecting her when she informed him of her feelings.

The TikToker's ongoing series has gone viral on social media, with netizens and content creators discussing and often criticizing Hilty.

Anyone else fall down the tiktok rabbit hole of that Kendra lady that fell in love with her psychiatrist and claims he kept her as a patient for years because he liked it? I'm only a few videos in and she's... scaryhttps://t.co/RYziFgGONu — 🇫🇷🇻🇳🗽 Simply Childish🍎🍊🍑 (@TheMcMeanie) August 5, 2025

She told The Cut that despite the online discourse, she's proud of herself for talking about the "exploitation" she faced.

Kendra told the media outlet that by sharing her story, she's healing herself and people who are facing similar things.

"I am proud of myself for telling my story. The internet had a huge backlash because I am exposing something that not many people talk about: exploitation from people in power. I have healed myself and others in this process, while learning I'm stronger than I think," Hilty stated.

More details on Kendra Hilty's TikTok series on her psychiatrist

Kendra Hilty stated that he knew about her mental condition and past traumas and allegedly used them to his advantage. She also shared in her ongoing TikTok series that she was consulting a 75-year-old female therapist from January 2023, who told her that her psychiatrist had feelings for her, and couldn't confess due to their professional setting.

Kendra has stated that she no longer consults with her therapist. However, she did not mention the reason behind her decision.

The TikToker entered a relationship during her sessions with her psychiatrist, which lasted a few months.

She accused her psychiatrist of "manipulating" her into sharing details of her relationship. Kendra Hilty claimed that while she talked about her sex life, he never stopped her, or cleared the boundaries between them.

She pointed out that during online sessions, he complimented her appearance and her tortoiseshell glasses, which she continues to wear during her TikTok series, hoping that the psychiatrist would notice them.

Eventually, Kendra went on to have in-person sessions with the psychiatrist. She also noted that she discussed the situation with ChatGPT, she named it Henry, and ended up falling for the AI bot as well.

Henry informed the TikToker about transference, a common phenomenon where a person develops feelings for their therapist. Kendra Hilty shared that she was disappointed that neither her therapist nor her psychiatrist told her about transference.

Kendra Hilty's TikTok series is ongoing, with more than 34 parts. She has garnered millions of views along with backlash. She has turned off her comment section. However, she discusses her experience on TikTok live.

While some netizens have shown support, saying they would watch a whole series based on her story, some internet users have called Kendra "delusional."

"I'm here listening to all 24 parts of the one who fell in love with the psychiatrist and now replaced him with ChatGPT (she also fell in love with ChatGPT). It makes me feel sane," one netizen wrote.

Kendra Hilty's story has been turned into reaction videos and thought pieces. She has shared that she stopped seeing her psychiatrist five months ago.

Recently, streamer HasanAbi has reacted to Hilty's story on his Twitch livestream. Stay tuned for updates regarding Kendra Hilty's TikTok series.