What is Lofe’s real name? Viral video captures transgender store owner kicking the Twitch Streamer out of their stall for allegedly misgendering them

Streamer Lofe (Photo: Instagram/@itslofe)

Lofe was kicked out of the store while he was shopping. The incident was captured in his September 4, 2025, YouTube video titled "I Got Kicked Out For Misgendering." The content creator went to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival with his friend and was checking out the stalls when they found hats at one store.

Lofe's real name is Benjamin Spande. The store's owner stated that they did not want to be filmed, while the YouTuber lied and said that he was not filming. While paying for the hats, Benjamin addressed the transgender store owner with male pronouns.

The owner corrected him and stated that they go by she/her pronouns. The YouTuber's friend then apologized and addressed them as "sir," which seemed to upset them. The store owner told both of them to leave the store.

"Get the f**k out. You don't get to misgender me. I just told you that... I just told you, and you misgendered me. You just said, 'I'm sorry sir,'" the shop owner said.

Lofe KICKED OUT of a convention for misgendering a transgenderpic.twitter.com/37DKdCNLnz — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 5, 2025

Benjamin kept apologizing and said that his friend slipped and was "on the spectrum." Hearing this, the store owner replied that they were also on the autism spectrum, and it can not be an excuse. Then, as the two were paying, they asked for a discount, and the shop owner refused. Lofe apologized again, and this time he called the owner sir.

After hearing the word again, the store's owner refused to sell the hats and told the streamers to leave. Another staff member at the store grabbed Lofe and pushed him out. In the YouTube video, Benjamin insisted that he had said "sir" out of reflex, and it was supposedly an honest mistake.

More details on the Twitch streamer Lofe

Benjamin Spande is 25 years old, and he was born on June 7, 2000. He has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, more than 340,000 followers on Instagram, nearly 2 million followers on TikTok, and 14,000 supporters on the streaming platform Twitch.

Lofe gained fame by making prank videos, and his videos are often filmed in various stores, restaurants, and at the University of Minnesota. According to his Sportskeeda Wiki profile, his online name is the short form of loser of f**king everything.

His first YouTube video was uploaded on March 16, 2019, and his most popular video, titled "Vaping During a College Lecture," has garnered over 5.8 million views. Benjamin gained 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel in October 2022.

The content creator was inspired to create videos after watching another prank channel, loveliveserve. However, Benjamin Spande has now shifted towards creating vlogs and videos about his daily life.

On TikTok, Benjamin makes comedy videos, life updates, cooking-related videos, song covers, and prank videos, etc. The content creator recently uploaded a video of himself at the August 25, 2025, Oasis concert at Rogers Stadium, Toronto.

Besides his vlogs and various TikTok videos, Benjamin Spande regularly uploads clips from his livestreams.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the Twitch streamer Lofe.