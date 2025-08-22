What is a Lolcow? All about KingCobraJFS and inside his health struggles as YouTuber passes away at 34

YouTuber KingCobraJFS (Photo: YouTube/@KingCobraJFS)

YouTuber KingCobraJFS, whose real name is Joshua Fay Saunders, passed away on August 21. His father found his unresponsive body during a wellness check.

The Natrona County Coroner's Office also confirmed the news with a press release, stating that an investigation is ongoing and Saunders' body has been scheduled for autopsy.

KingCobraJFS was known as a lolcow content creator on the internet. For the unversed, lolcow is a term used to define creators who are popular for their funny content. Viewers watch their videos and often mock and troll the creators for their statements, looks, or anything else. According to Wiktionary, lolcow is used in a derogatory sense, and it refers to a person who is "milked for laughs."

KingCobraJFS had more than 119,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, and he often made comedy videos, challenge videos, reviews, and food-related videos. Some of his clips went viral, and people started following him as a lolcow YouTuber. Saunders also made music and referred to himself as "rockstar YouTuber."

In his past few videos, the YouTuber was seen heavily focusing on alcohol as he kept getting drunk in his videos. KingCobraJFS often mentioned that he felt sick. In one such video, he noted that he couldn't breathe and his stomach hurt. His last video was uploaded on August 9.

Recent rumors are spreading that kingcobrajfs was found unresponsive in his trailer, although not 100 percent confirmed yet. This was the last video he shared. In the video he says he feels very sick. Possible EMS call link https://t.co/NC9zd6i3qm pic.twitter.com/bRTfyo6e05 — slackerblue (@SlackerBluePod) August 22, 2025

KingCobraJFS's father released a video announcing his passing

Joshua Fay Saunders's father released a video on his channel, announcing his son's passing. The video was deleted later. It was reuploaded on X by the user @SlackerBluePod. His father shared that at first he thought his son was sleeping, but then he noticed that Joshua was not walking up and his lips were blue.

He stated that the cause of KingCobraJFS's death is unclear. However, he was informed that it could be organ failure related to his appendix or liver. Saunders' father shared that the YouTuber heavily depended on alcohol as he was suicidal for most of his life.

KingCobraJFS was bullied from the age of three, and this year, his best friend passed away, along with Ozzy Osbourne, the musician he looked up to. The YouTuber's father shared that these deaths affected his son a lot.

"As you all know, Josh was harassed and bullied terribly his whole life. From the time he was three, it was just nonstop. As if he had a neon sign that said 'Please pick on me.' And for some reason, so many people on this earth felt that picking on him was okay, that just because it was him, it made it alright, and that he didn't matter. But he did matter," the YouTuber's father stated.

Kingcobrajfs dad released this video confirming his death before it was deleted. Rip. pic.twitter.com/JuLqgNzqGR — slackerblue (@SlackerBluePod) August 22, 2025

Saunders' father then thanked his subscribers for watching his videos and supporting him in his last days. He claimed that Saunders was motivated to live because of his fans.

The YouTuber's father also stated that at first, he wanted to delete his son's social media handles, along with the YouTube channel. However, he changed his mind, thinking that Joshua would not like that.

Joshua Fay Saunders was 34 years old at the time of death. Stay tuned for more updates regarding KingCobraJFS's passing.