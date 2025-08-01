What happens to Jamie at the end of My Oxford Year? Explained

Even though Jamie and Anna, on My Oxford Year, started with a rough patch, with her getting washed down head to toe in mud because he decided to race his car through a puddle that Anna was walking nearby, the two ended up falling madly in love with each other. The movie puts a twist on the Fault in Our Stars trope of romantic films, where the lead ends up passing away but only after teaching their partner how to live.

The story begins with Anna, a high-driven career woman from America, who has received a job offer from Goldman Sachs to work in Finance. She is to join in one year and thus decides to pursue poetry at Oxford. Enter Jamie, her very beautiful poetry teacher. Even though there was a taste of rivalry between them at the beginning, it all dissolves away, and they start fancying each other's company.

They soon face a roadblock when Jamie starts to push her away emotionally, seeing how much she is falling for him, but Anna feels like he is cheating on her. In an attempt to catch him red-handed, she busts open his residence only to find him undergoing chemotherapy. Turns out Jamie has cancer, the same kind that his brother had and died of, and thus, he does not have a lot of hope of living either. This was the reason he was trying to get her to detach from him.

However, Anna is in love and decided to stay in Oxford, leaving her Goldman Sachs job, to be with Jamie. They plan on taking a tour through Europe and visiting all the places they had dreamt of. But soon, life gets in the way, and something happens to Jamie.

Did Jamie die in My Oxford Year?

Yes, Jamie dies due to his cancer by the end of My Oxford Year. His chemotherapy treatments have left his immune system helpless, due to which he contracted pneumonia. Doctors ask for direction from his family on whether to try to save him, but Jamie makes it clear that he does not want to suffer any longer than he needs to and would like to pass on peacefully. His father respects the idea, but it is clear that the whole thing is breaking his heart.

While imagining the European trip with Anna on My Oxford Year, there are clips of them smiling and visiting each of the places being narrated, but by the end of it, Jamie fades away from the same, indicating that Anna had been imagining his companionship throughout the whole thing.

How did My Oxford Year end in the original books by Julia Whelan?

My Oxford Year on Netflix showed the fans how Anna decided to stay at Oxford. She started teaching the poetry course herself and even baked the same cake that Jamie had made in his very first class, just to keep his legacy alive.

However, the My Oxford Year book by Julia Whelan ends things with Jamie and Anna on a more open-ended note. It is clear that he has passed on; however, Eleanor (Anna's name in the books) decides to stay in England. There are no further updates about her whereabouts and what she ends up doing ultimately.

My Oxford Year can be streamed online via Netflix.