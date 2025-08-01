Who plays Jamie Davenport in My Oxford Year? All you need to know about the actor behind the role

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: (L-R) Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest attend Netflix's 'My Oxford Year' Los Angeles Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix)

My Oxford Year puts the spotlight on rising British talent Corey Mylchreest, who steps into the role of Jamie Davenport, the witty Oxford poetry tutor whose secret reshapes American scholar Anna De La Vega’s plans. The Netflix adaptation of Julia Whelan’s novel lands on the platform on August 1, 2025, directed by Iain Morris and written by Allison Burnett with Melissa Osborne.

Viewers can expect the dreaming spires, late-night pub crawls, and a romance tinged with looming heartbreak. Corey Mylchreest’s casting continues his Netflix streak after Queen Charlotte, pairing him with lead Sofia Carson while veterans Dougray Scott and Catherine McCormack round out the cast.

This article breaks down who plays Jamie Davenport in My Oxford Year, details Corey Mylchreest’s training and breakout credits, and answers fan queries about Corey Mylchreest's age and Corey Mylchreest's girlfriend.

Who portrays Jamie Davenport in My Oxford Year?

Netflix press confirms that Jamie Davenport is played by Corey Mylchreest. The film follows Anna (Sofia Carson) as she studies Victorian poetry at Oxford and collides with Jamie’s charm and his life-altering secret.

My Oxford Year uses Oxford’s colleges as a backdrop for its emotional pivot: whether Anna remains career-driven or embraces Jamie’s grand-tour dreams. The project doubles as Corey Mylchreest’s feature-film debut after his acclaimed turn as King George III in Queen Charlotte, placing the actor at the narrative’s heart once again.

In My Oxford Year, Jamie Davenport functions as the narrative counterweight to Anna’s Oxford ambitions. Early scenes place him in intimate teaching settings and collegiate spaces, libraries, quadrangles, and seminar rooms, establishing an intellectual rapport that quickly complicates her career-first plans.

Dialogue frequently references verse and Oxford conventions, signalling his fluency with tradition while hinting at private reservations that shape later choices.

Corey Mylchreest: age, height, training, and breakout roles

As per IMDb, Corey Mylchreest’s profile lists Corey Mylchreest's height as 6′ (1.83 m). Fans searching “Corey Mylchreest age” can note he was born May 8, 1998, in Waltham Forest, London, England, UK, which makes Corey Mylchreest 27 in 2025. His formative training came at London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, graduating with a BA in Acting in 2020.

After brief screen time in The Sandman (2022), Corey Mylchreest exploded in popularity, portraying a young King George III in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023). As per a Town & Country interview dated May 09, 2023, Corey commented on his role in the series, stating,

"For the first few weeks of filming, I was a bit of a deer in the headlights,...But the final bit of me getting into character would be putting on this ring that had George’s initials on it, and then—because a part of my process was putting music together on a playlist—listening to a specific track."

Stage work followed, including Edmund in a West End revival of King Lear. These credits cemented him as Netflix’s go-to period lead and paved the way for Jamie Davenport in My Oxford Year.

Industry coverage highlights the shift from ensemble TV to headline-billing cinema: Netflix’s own TUDUM post labels My Oxford Year his “feature-film debut opposite Sofia Carson,” underscoring the high stakes of his first leading role on the big screen.

Relationship status: what Corey Mylchreest said about dating

Curiosity around “Corey Mylchreest's girlfriend” spiked during Queen Charlotte's press in 2023. As per HELLO! In a Report dated May 19, 2023, Mylchreest revealed in a Hits Radio interview:

“I was at my girlfriend’s place....I got the call at midnight because it was decision that had been made in LA, so it was on LA time, and so I was already asleep and I didn't want to wake up [my girlfriend's] housemate.”

He offered no name, stressing his wish to shield her from public attention. Follow-up articles echoed the remark but added no verifiable details. Since then, the actor has kept his private life offline.

Multiple reports link him to actress Hannah Holland, though details remain scarce, and the pair haven’t appeared publicly, at least in fan or media sightings, since Wimbledon 2024.

All credible profiles reiterate that he maintains strict boundaries between career and personal matters. Until Mylchreest confirms more, outlets stick to that single on-record acknowledgement.

Stay tuned for more updates.