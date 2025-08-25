What happened to Syko Stu? MrBeast offers to help with pro wrestler's hospital bills after Raja Jackson's brutal attack

Syko Stu (above) was allegedly assaulted by Raja Jackson, (Photo via Facebook/SykoStu)

Pro wrestler Syko Stu was allegedly assaulted by Rampage Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, during a match at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 23, 2025. Meanwhile, on August 24, popular American YouTuber MrBeast extended support to the pro wrestler amid the apparent injuries. In a tweet, dated Sunday, the YouTuber wrote,

"Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over ptsd.. Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help."

This tweet by MrBeast was a response to a tweet originally posted by @FearedBuck on X on the same day. In the tweet, @FearedBuck had reported the news about Syko Stu's injuries during the match.

Meanwhile, MrBeast's tweet had garnered more than 32K views as well as over 1.7K likes at the time of writing. Many shared their take on the situation with bashing Raja, while others appreciated the gesture by the YouTuber. One user even called the actions by Raja "attempted murder" through a tweet.

For the unversed, the incident happened during a Kick livestream, when Raja was seen hitting Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu. Raja was apparently seen slamming Stu on the ground before punching him multiple times in the head until the latter became unconscious. According to reports by CBS, Raja punched Stu more than two dozen times before other wrestlers started restraining him.

The incident became so severe that the LAPD had to be called to the event. Meanwhile, a source linked to the event told TMZ that they'd ensure that Raja Jackson was never allowed to participate in a KnokX Pro wrestling match ever again.

Raja Jackson's father opened up about the alleged attack on Syko Stu

The vicious attack on Syko Stu prompted Raja Jackson's father, Rampage Jackson, to open up as well. Rampage Jackson took to X on Sunday, August 24, and issued a statement on the incident. In the tweet, Rampage first claimed that Stu was doing better and apparently was in a stable condition following the attack.

Rampage Jackson made reference to an incident that transpired before the match began. According to him, his son Raja was "hit in the side of the head" by Syko prior to the match and was told that he could get the "payback" during the match. He said:

"Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in the ring."

Rampage continued:

"It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact."

According to Rampage Jackson, he was concerned about the well-being of both Raja and Syko Stu. He continued by highlighting that Stu was going to make a speedy recovery. At the end of the tweet, Rampage Jackson issued an apology on behalf of his son and stated that he wished none of it had happened in the first place.

On Sunday, another statement was released by the KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy. In the statement, the Academy condemned Raja's actions and also issued an apology to all the fans. They described Raja Jackson's actions to be a "selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith." They added that nothing of this sort had ever happened in all these years.

Douglas Malo, a fellow wrestler, attempted to intervene during the fight

According to reports by TMZ, another wrestler named Douglas Malo tried to separate Raja Jackson while the latter was striking at Syko Stu. The outlet stated that Malo had apparently tried to drag Raja away during the incident. Malo told TMZ that when he tried to get Raja off Stu, Raja tried to fight him as well.

Calling the whole situation "barbaric", Douglas Malo further said,

"This is so shocking because they were supposed to do a small spot and before you know it, he's raining down punches."

Malo added that the incident was even more tragic since it was witnessed by a lot of family members, including children and his own mother. Amid this chaotic state of affairs, Raja Jackson has not yet issued any statement addressing the viral fight with Syko Stu.

Not just netizens, many well-known faces from the wrestling community have reacted to the incident that happened on Saturday. Some, including Ryan Garcia, had criticized Raja.