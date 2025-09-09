What happened to Perash at the end of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Episode 4? Explained

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf series continues to twist its narrative with betrayal, espionage, and shifting loyalties, and episode 4 was no exception. With the stakes higher than ever, fans were left reeling as Perash made a shocking move in the closing moments. The episode not only delivered on the action but also shed light on the fragile alliances and hidden agendas at play, leaving audiences questioning where Edwards, Hastings, and the rest of the team stand in this dangerous conflict.

Perash’s double-cross: Who can Edwards trust now?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 4 opened with the fallout of Ish’s death, showing Haverford’s team dealing with grief while Hastings’s suspicions about their enigmatic leader deepened. Haverford reassured the team of his credibility, revealing the existence of a long-standing asset inside the Iranian government known as “the Shepherd.” This subplot ran parallel to Vahid and Cyrus debating their nation’s nuclear ambitions, with Vahid openly criticizing his brother’s cooperation with Tehran’s hardliners.

Meanwhile, Haverford laid out the mission: intercept a convoy moving nuclear bearings from Budapest to Geneva. The plan was simple—swap the real bearings with fakes, then wait for Iran’s centrifuge project to collapse. Hastings, though cautious about collateral damage, was ignored by his teammates, who seemed increasingly absorbed in the mission. Tensions also grew within the group when Landry assaulted Varon, only to be stopped by Perash. This scene highlighted the complicated dynamics within the unit, particularly as Edwards’s budding feelings for Perash came into focus.

The climax of Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 4 unfolded during the convoy ambush. Haverford’s team successfully stole the briefcase containing the bearings, while Haverford staged Molnar’s death to look like a suicide. Just as they seemed poised for victory, unknown attackers cornered them inside a tunnel. Amid the chaos, Edwards and Perash attempted to escape with the case. What followed was the episode’s biggest shock: Perash turned on Edwards, shooting him in the back before fleeing with the bearings.

Though Edwards survived thanks to his body armor, Perash’s betrayal raised immediate questions. Why would she turn against the team now? The most plausible explanation is her allegiance to Mossad—or another shadowy organization—that may have its own designs for nuclear technology. Some speculate Edwards had already swapped the real bearings with fakes before the ambush, meaning Perash’s dramatic theft may ultimately prove futile. To complicate matters further, a bug was discovered in Haverford’s equipment, hinting that yet another mole lurks within their circle, possibly Varon.

In short, Perash’s betrayal in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 4 escalated the story dramatically, positioning her as a wildcard whose motives could redefine the mission. Viewers are left wondering whether Edwards and Perash’s fractured bond will play out as a tragic romance or whether her decision has put her firmly on the path toward destruction.

What is The Terminal List: Dark Wolf all about?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is an American action thriller television series created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio as a prequel to The Terminal List. Taylor Kitsch leads the series as Edwards, alongside Tom Hopper as Hastings, and Chris Pratt reprising his role as James Reece. Supporting performances from Dar Salim, Luke Hemsworth, Robert Wisdom, and Rona-Lee Shimon add depth to the story’s global scale, with shifting alliances between the CIA, Mossad, and Middle Eastern powers.

Premiering on August 27, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video, the series is set to consist of seven episodes. The Terminal List: Dark Wolf doesn’t just focus on the action—it emphasizes the human cost of covert warfare, making it a gripping continuation of Carr’s universe. The next episode, titled E&E, will be released exclusively on Prime Video on September 10, 2025, in the United States at 12 am PT/3 am ET.