Complete cast breakdown of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is a prequel to 2023 series The Terminal List, co-created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio, with DiGilio also serving as showrunner. Though it is an original story examining Ben Edwards' origins rather than a straight book adaptation, the series is based on the characters developed by Jack Carr. It premiered in the United States on Amazon Prime Video on August 27, 2025, with the first three episodes releasing simultaneously. The remaining episodes will be airing weekly on Wednesdays until September 24.

Set roughly five years prior to the original series, the narrative centers around Ben Edwards, a committed Navy SEAL who ultimately joins the CIA. It focuses on his life during deployment to Iraq, where he struggles with morality, loyalty, and loss among his SEAL teammates. Edwards is forced to balance survival and honor as he moves into covert CIA activities. The show explores the process by which a reputed soldier loses his way.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf Season 1 consists of seven episodes, with runtimes ranging approximately from 55 to 67 minutes each. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, the show has been certified 71% ‘fresh’ by critics, while the audience score stands at 88%.

Exploring the cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards

In The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Taylor Kitsch reprises his role as Ben Edwards, Chief Special Warfare Operator, U.S. Navy SEAL Team 5, who transitions into a CIA Ground Branch operative. As a prequel to the 2022 series, the episodes delving into the circumstances that influenced his transformation from a devoted SEAL to an ethically torn intelligence agent.

Kitsch is a Canadian actor, known for his work in projects such as John Carter (2012), Battleship (2012), and Friday Night Lights (2006-2011).

Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings

Tom Hopper plays Lieutenant Raife Hastings in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. A loyal and steadfast U.S. Navy SEAL serving as troop commander of Charlie Platoon, SEAL Team 5, he acts as Ben Edwards' guardian and moral compass, and works to steer him in the right direction despite his internal conflict. Their close relationship is characterized by military camaraderie and common missions.

English actor Hopper is known for his work in shows like Game of Thrones (2017), The Umbrella Academy (2019–24), and Love in the Villa (2022).

Chris Pratt as James Reece

In The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Chris Pratt returns to his role as Lieutenant Commander James Reece, a seasoned U.S. Navy SEAL and troop commander of Alpha Platoon in SEAL Team 7. Even though Dark Wolf is largely an origin story about Ben Edwards, Reece plays a big supporting part that emphasizes the close friendship and strong camaraderie the two fighters build up while on operations.

Chris Pratt is an American actor and film producer. He received global recognition by portraying Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise, appearing in a series of superhero films spanning from Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Luke Hemsworth as Jules Landry

Luke Hemsworth plays Jules Landry, a CIA contractor known for his narcissism and explosive, volatile personality hidden beneath a muscular exterior. He goes on a high-stakes covert assignment with Navy SEAL Ben Edwards, where the duo fails to avoid conflict of ideals.

Luke Hemsworth is an Australian actor. He is known for movies like Deadloch (2025), Young Rock (2021), and Next Goal Wins (2023)

Supporting cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Some of the actors who play supporting parts in the series are listed below:

Dar Salim as Mohammed Farooq

Robert Wisdom as Jed Haverford

Rona-Lee Shimon as Eliza Perash

Shiraz Tzarfati as Tal Varon, a Mossad operator

LaMonica Garrett as Commander Bill Cox

Chris Diamantopoulos as Aaron Fuller

Fady Demian as Sergeant Daran Amiri

Michael Ealy as Ish Reinhart

