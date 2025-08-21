What happened to Nathan West on General Hospital? Revisiting the character’s fate before Ryan Paevey’s return to Port Charles

Ryan Paevey aka Nathan Westl (Image via Instagram/ @ryanpaevey)

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Ryan Paevey, who portrayed the character of Nathan West, made his debut on December 30, 2013. He was introduced as a new detective in Port Charles with a mysterious background.

However, the character met with a tragedy and passed away in 2018. The character of Nathan West has been at the centre of several major storylines because of his profession.

Anyhow, the recent reports from Deadline confirmed that Ryan Paevey is set to make a return to Port Charles. Though his original character, Nathan West, passed away, it seems that General Hospital makers are bringing back people from the dead. Recently, they brought back Britt Westbourne and now Ryan Paevey.

Here’s everything to know about the character of Nathan West from General Hospital

Nathan West is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character’s storyline was packed with intrigue, family secrets, and romance. He was introduced as a detective investigating a murder in Port Charles, but soon his own origins came under scrutiny.

Nathan was revealed as the biological son of villainous Liesl Obrecht and Cesar Faison, though he had been raised by his aunt, Madeline Reeves, and presumed to be her son. His lineage tied him into the longstanding Faison/Obrecht drama, adding layers to his moral complexity.

Anyhow, Nathan’s character met with challenges, and one of the most important storylines involves him finding the truth about his birth mother. One night at the bar, he met Britt Westbourne and was about to hook up.

Luckily, their plan got interrupted, as later he found out that Britt was also Liesl’s daughter, thus making the two of them siblings.

Further on General Hospital, as his detective career unfolded, Nathan became romantically involved with Maxie Jones, one of the central characters on the show. Their relationship gave the character warmth and a sense of belonging amid the chaos.

In early 2018, Nathan’s storyline took a tragic turn. In a high-stakes confrontation with his father, Cesar Faison, Nathan was shot while shielding Maxie from harm. Despite the best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and died on January 31, 2018, leaving behind a devastated Maxie and their unborn child.

His death remains one of the show’s most poignant and dramatic exits; the loss of a morally driven detective, who actively sought truth and justice on General Hospital, stirred deep emotion among fans. Over the five years from 2013 to 2018, Nathan evolved from a mysterious newcomer to a beloved hero, firmly planting himself in the hearts of General Hospital viewers before his story came to an abrupt and heartbreaking end

Here’s everything to know about the return of Ryan Paevey on General Hospital

The recent news from Deadline confirmed that the actor who portrayed the character of Nathan West is returning to Port Charles. However, it was not confirmed that Ryan will return as Nathan or someone else. Ryan shared,

“We talked a bit and he asked would I consider returning for awhile, talking story, floated different story ideas involving different time commitments of me,...... I was surprised by my excitement for a homecoming and reuniting with familiar faces after seven years. I still have my last call sheet from my final taping day on January 18, 2018, tacked up in my home office.”

Fans are excited about the actor’s return and are speculating on what the siblings’ comeback could mean for Port Charles.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

