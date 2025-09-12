What happened to Josie Gibson after her appearance on Big Brother UK?

Josie Gibson (Image via Instagram/@josiegibson85)

ITV star Josie Gibson rose to stardom after she won the 11th season of Big Brother. While Gibson was a sales rep before, there was no looking back after her big win on Big Brother.

Gibson went on to star in I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, and made subsequent guest appearances on The Wheel and Loose Women. She also appeared on Ultimate Big Brother.

After her Big Brother stint, she appeared in other programmes like Channel 5’s Around The World In First Class and Channel 4’s Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide With Josie Gibson.

As of September 2025, Josie Gibson is all set to transform her Somerset property into a beautiful dream house for an upcoming brand new ITV1 series titled Big Country Build.

It will be a seven-part series where Gibson will team up with her brothers, Josh and Charlie, and her cousin, Tom, to create her dream home.

Josie Gibson recently starred in the Channel 5 show, Around the World in First Class. In an interview with The Mirror, the ITV star admitted,

“When I got the call, I thought this cannot be real. I thought it was a wind-up. I think it took me less than a second to say yes."

Josie Gibson creates sustainable living in Big Country Build

The ITV star, who hails from Bristol, is looking forward to installing an underground heat pump, and she will also be growing her own food and setting up beehives to create a centre for the development of sustainable living.

Gibson says that her dream is to build a house as eco-friendly and luxurious as possible, where she can be immersed in the sanctuary of nature.

She wants to use the acres of land to try her best to have a little small holding and wants bees, birds, and badgers to all live in harmony.

“Though I’m becoming increasingly concerned that my harmonious dream is slowly turning into a construction nightmare. I can’t wait to bring the audience along on this journey with me.”

Josie Gibson gets candid about her health scare and more

Former Big Brother alum Josie Gibson had previously opened up about her health scare as she was diagnosed with a lump. The television star admitted that she was really worried about the diagnosis and could actually see it protruding.

The 40-year-old admitted that she was ‘really embarrassed’ by the illness, while further adding that the diagnosis happened during the filming of her new show on Channel 5, titled The 1970s Diet.

The ITV star admitted that she wants to live off the land as much as she can to get a little allotment going, which she never had before.

“All my family are involved in helping me - I've got the best of Bristol on it, so I'm hoping I can build a showstopper. A lot of my work comes through the summer holidays because I'm covering for people. So this year I made a conscious decision to step back and I spent a lot more time with Reggie over the summer than I'd normally get to do."

Josie Gibson will soon star in Big Country Build, which will be broadcast on ITV1 and STV Player in 2026. Stay tuned for more updates.