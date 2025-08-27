What happened to Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless? Character’s fate explored

A still of Tristan Rogers aka Colin Atkinson from The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS Network)

On The Young and the Restless, fans learned of the passing of Colin Atkinson, a character portrayed by the iconic Tristan Rogers. The news came to light through his son, Cane Ashby. The revelation unfolded when the residents of Genoa traveled to Nice to meet the mysterious billionaire Aristotle Dumas, who was ultimately revealed to be Cane himself.

During the encounter, Victor Newman inquired about Colin, prompting Cane to disclose that his father had died, leaving behind a vast fortune that elevated Cane to billionaire status.

However, in a recent episode, it was uncovered that Colin had amassed this fortune through deceit by conning a wealthy woman in France. This shocking truth left Cane deeply unsettled as he reflected on his final conversation with his late father.

The Young and the Restless tribute to Tristan Rogers, aka Colin Atkinson

Tristan Rogers was an Australian-born American actor. He was born on June 3, 1946, in Melbourne, Australia. The actor passed away on August 15, 2025, at his property in Palm Springs, California, United States.

Recently, the official Instagram page of The Young and the Restless shared a clip of the deceased actor and captioned it with,

“On behalf of the entire Y&R family, Jess Walton pays tribute to her longtime scene partner, Tristan Rogers, who makes his final television appearance on tomorrow’s episode of The Young and the Restless. As we revisit one of their most memorable scenes — an emotional moment between Jill and Colin from 2014— we are reminded of the lasting impact Tristan brought to our show, both on and off screen. He will forever be missed.”

Here’s everything to know about Colin Atkinson’s character on The Young and the Restless

Introduced in 2010, Colin Atkinson is a fictional character on the CBS daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless. The character is best known for his morally ambiguous nature, often finding himself at the center of major storylines due to his questionable schemes and shady dealings. After being released from jail in Australia, Colin comes to Genoa to take back his son Cane.

Cane came to Genoa looking for his mother, and in a dramatic twist, it was revealed that he is the son of Jill Abbott. It was later revealed that in the past, Colin had manipulated Jill into being with him and having their child, whom he intended to drag into his shady dealings. However, Cane longed to escape that life, which ultimately led him to Genoa in search of his mother.

Further, Colin insisted that Cane go back to Australia with him and join him in his group of shady men. Anyhow, in the June 23, 2025, episode, it was revealed that Colin Atkinson had passed away due to an illness.

The specifications were not revealed. This news came through Cane Colin’s son, when Victor asked about Colin’s whereabouts and how Cane became this rich.

In the recent The Young and the Restless episode, which aired on August 25, 2025, Victor revealed that the wealth Cane acquired from his father was from a scheme. He revealed that Colin had manipulated a wealthy woman in France and stolen all her fortune. Cane was left stunned and did not know how to reply.

In the August 26, 2025, episode, Cane recalled his memories of his father, Colin. Colin had remarked to end his secret identity of Aristotle Dumas; however, before he came to terms, Colin died. Cane felt regretful of his actions.

Catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+

