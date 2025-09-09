What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 9, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is a long-running American soap opera with emotional storylines. On The Bold and the Beautiful, the September 8 episode, conflicts and life-changing decisions escalated.

Will and Katie shared a vulnerable moment. They talk about the girl he slept with. Will was afraid to tell Electra the truth. However, Katie reassured him that it wasn't his fault and that she would support him. Will struggled to be honest despite her encouragement.

Li found out Luna's obsession with Will. She barred Will and told Luna to focus on her duties. Luna had lingering fantasies about being a Spencer.

Thomas demanded that Brooke leave so that his parents could reunite. Brooke resisted his persuasion, reminding him of her unbreakable bond with Ridge. Ridge shocked Taylor by telling her he couldn't marry her, saying his heart belonged to Brooke. Despite her grief, Taylor promised to fight for their love. Moving ahead with these inner conflicts and battles, further situations are visible on the September 9, 2025, episode.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Shocking Events That Happened on September 9, 2025



Taylor let go of Ridge

Taylor decides that she won't cling to Ridge anymore. She knows that Brooke has a hold on him and tells Ridge that this time, she won't fight it. Ridge, who is stuck between the two women, says he's sorry for the pain he's caused Taylor. His time in Naples made him realize the misery of his life without Brooke. Taylor is sad but understands. Brooke is meant to be with him. She agrees to let go, even though she is crying, which means their engagement is over.

Will’s Search for Answers

Will asks Liam for help finding a mysterious woman after getting a strange text message. As always, Liam is the detective, and he uses his skills to find out where the message came from. As Will tries to figure out who sent the texts, the tension rises. Will is determined to find out the truth, but he has no idea that his actions will soon bring him face to face with someone he thought was gone for good.

Li Confronts Luna

Li keeps trying to help Luna find peace by telling her to face her problems and take charge of her life. Luna, on the other hand, is more concerned with getting away. Luna seems to be focused on her own wants while Li tries to lead her to a healthier path. Even though Li offers to help her move on, she is set on being free. Luna is having a hard time dealing with her secret. She is pregnant but needs to keep it a secret. She has no idea that Will is on his way to find the truth following an unknown discovery.

Brooke’s Struggle with a proposal and the uncertainty of her life

Brooke awaits Ridge to answer her messages. She thinks back on the times they spent together and holds on to the hope that Ridge will break up with Taylor and come back to her. Katie tries to comfort Brooke by telling her that Ridge still loves her. But when Brooke doesn't get a response, she starts to doubt. Ridge comes in with a single red rose and tells her he loves her and wants to marry her. Brooke agrees, her heart full, and reiterates that she will always be Ridge's Logan.

Luna’s Shocking Return

Will goes to Li's house looking for answers while Luna tries to keep her secret from him. Luna, scared, hides in the bathroom while Will looks around her room. Luna’s anxiety leaps. Will is determined to find out what happened that night, and he won't leave until she shows up. Will is shocked when Luna finally comes out. He thought she was dead. But to his surprise, Luna is still alive!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs daily on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.