Who is Team Australia's Eddie Williams on Physical: Asia? Age, job and more explored

In the Netflix competition series Physical: Asia, representing Team Australia, Australian strongman athlete Eddie Williams enters the arena bringing his heavyweight credentials, unique back-story, and full-time role as a youth support worker.

At age 35, he is already a two-time winner of Australia’s Strongest Man and is now competing in a national team format of the show.

Team Australia's Eddie Williams







On Physical: Asia, the format moves from individual challenge-driven contests to a team-based competition in which six athletes represent each country.

According to cast listings, Eddie Williams is listed as age 35 and his occupation is given as “strongman athlete; two-time Australia’s Strongest Man winner.”

He appears alongside teammates like Alexandra Milne and Dom Tomato for Team Australia.

Williams, from Adelaide, South Australia, stands 1.94 m (6’4”) tall and weighs approximately 190 kg (419 lb). As per his athlete profile,



“Eddie Williams is a two-time Australia’s Strongest Man winner and World’s Strongest Man competitor from Adelaide.”



Before joining Physical: Asia, Williams already stood out in strength competitions - he won his first national crown back in 2017 at 27, in Melbourne, then held onto it the following year.

He’s competed overseas in tough guy contests like the Arnold Pro World Series, while also taking part in Giants Live shows.

Off the competition field, Williams works full-time as a youth support worker assisting children with autism.

This role is ongoing alongside his training and competition schedule, as reported in his strongman profile.

Beyond the strength arena, Williams has experience as a wedding singer and actor, and models for the Australian plus-size clothing brand Johnny Bigg.

His multi-faceted background on and off the platform adds dimension to his participation in Physical: Asia.

During his strongman career, Williams achieved notable lifts: a competition deadlift of 360 kg (794 lb), a log lift of 160 kg (353 lb), and an axle press of 150 kg (331 lb).

According to his profile, his training numbers include a trap bar deadlift of 450 kg (992 lb) and a frame deadlift of 472.5 kg (1,042 lb).

In media commentary about Physical: Asia, one review referenced Williams as:



“The heaviest man in the contest, 175 kg strongman competitor Eddie Williams, is literally three times the weight of some of the female competitors.”



That review highlighted how his physical presence impacts the team dynamics.

Another source lists his age as 35 in the cast lineup for Physical: Asia and confirms his Instagram handle as @eddiejowilliams.

In an Instagram post, Williams wrote,



“The 3 of us are representing Team Australia(Hoju) in the Netflix series Physical: Asia. The bond of the of the islands …”



This confirms his active role in the series and his representation of Australia.

Williams’s appearance on Physical: Asia marks a new chapter: moving from individual strongman competitions to a team format blending strength, endurance, strategy, and national representation.

His combination of size, experience, and supporting role career makes him an unusual participant in reality-competition television.

Given his age, professional background, athletic achievement, and supporting-role job, Eddie Williams enters Physical: Asia as more than just muscle: he brings life experience, commitment to youth support work, and a strongman legacy.

His performance on the show will test how well his strongman skills translate into the team-oriented, multi-disciplinary format of Physical: Asia.

As the competition progresses, Williams’s role on Team Australia will likely evolve — viewers will see how his strength events translate into team challenges, how his youth support experience might influence team culture, and how his past career choices might give him an edge in adaptability.

