What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 5, 2025

On September 4, 2025, in the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge was caught in emotions. Eric talked to Ridge about how hard it was for him to choose between Taylor and Brooke and told him he needed to make a choice soon. At the same time, Taylor pushed for a wedding date. Ridge kept trying to figure out how he felt about both women, and Thomas always stood by Taylor, even though Brooke was still having an effect on him. It was a tough episode for Ridge.

Today, September 5, 2025, Eric's words haunt Ridge. Thomas continues to push for his parents' marriage. Meanwhile, Taylor's excitement for the upcoming wedding is met with heartbreak as Ridge makes a decision.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything That Happened in the Episode (September 5, 2025)

Taylor is waiting hopefully for the wedding

Taylor raises her glass with a smile on her face. She can't wait to celebrate their engagement and the good times that are coming. Ridge takes a look around and is clearly impressed by how Taylor has changed the room. Taylor expresses how important it is to start a new life with him.

She ordered his favorite dish, pepper steak, for dinner. Taylor is happy that Thomas is back home. She thinks about how Thomas's Paris proposal showed that he was looking for stability. Now he's found it. They've been through a lot of pain in the past. However, she believes that the wedding is a way to show their kids that their family is not failing.

Ridge Breaks Taylor’s Heart

Taylor gently reassures Ridge that their love has always brought them back together, even when things were hard. She thinks about how Stephanie was always there for them, even when their relationship was hard. Taylor says that a health scare has helped her realize how much she still loves Ridge.

She thinks they should go ahead. She even suggests getting married the next day. Taylor asks Ridge to dance later when the music starts. She tells him how good it feels to be with him while they dance and says they don't need a big wedding to prove anything. Ridge makes fun of her desire for a small wedding because he can't dance.

Ridge's feelings change as they keep dancing. He remembers the times he spent with Brooke, like when he saved her and when they kissed. He tells Taylor that, despite loving her, he can't marry her because it will hurt her again.

Thomas Requests Eric to Support Taylor

Eric is working on designs in the CEO's office when Thomas meets him. He tells Eric how much he likes his work, and Eric hugs him back. Eric says that it's great for Ridge and Taylor that Thomas is back, and Thomas agrees, saying that he's excited about their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Eric agrees and says that every parent should be lucky to have kids who are so helpful. Thomas thinks back to when he and Steffy were younger and wanted their parents to be together. Now, though, it's about what Ridge and Taylor want. He is set on getting them married and will not let anyone get in the way.

Eric clarifies to Thomas that it's not his job because he has his own life and things to do. But Thomas' engagement to Paris is over, and that has made him think more about family. He thinks that only Brooke could get in the way of Ridge and Taylor's future. Eric admits that he wants everyone to be happy, even Brooke.

Thomas Confronts Brooke with a Warning

Brooke is clearly distracted in Forrester's design office; she's staring at her phone. Katie sees this and jokingly says they should take the phone away from her. Brooke makes an apology, but Katie tells her not to worry and to talk about it later.

Katie still worries and points out that Brooke is anxious. Brooke says she texted Ridge but hasn't heard back from him. This makes Katie think he might be with Taylor. Katie tells Brooke not to worry and to let herself feel what she feels. She also mentions that Thomas showed up right when Taylor was starting to plan the wedding. Brooke knows that Thomas has had a hard past, but she thinks he really wants what's best for his parents.

Brooke still has hope that Ridge will come back to her after he breaks up with Taylor. Thomas comes in and tells Brooke straight out that Ridge and Taylor are going ahead with their wedding plans and tells her not to get involved.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+ or on CBS.