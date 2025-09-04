What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 4, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful premiered on March 23, 1987. After saving Brooke in Naples in the episode from September 3, 2025, Thomas talked to Ridge about the relationships he was choosing. Thomas told everyone about his broken engagement to Paris and begged his parents to get back together.

At the same time, Brooke told Katie that she was worried Ridge might stay with Taylor. Li and Taylor too talked about how weak Thomas was, and Luna felt better when her pregnancy test came back negative.

In the episode from September 4, 2025, Eric, Taylor, Ridge, Brooke, Katie, and Thomas all had to deal with things that would change their lives.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (September 4, 2025)

Eric supports Brooke and warns Ridge

Brooke and Eric had a delightful conversation at work, where she made fun of him for being late. Eric told Donna that they were not at the mansion because it was being fixed up temporarily. The mood changed when Eric stated he was surprised that Ridge and Brooke still hadn't made up after their romantic time in Italy.

Brooke advised Ridge that she had been telling him to break up with Taylor. Eric said he was going to talk to Ridge and warned his son that he could make the worst mistake of his life. The more they talked, the more Eric was sure that Brooke would make a good partner for Ridge. This put Taylor's plans at odds with Eric's.

Katie reminds Brooke of Ridge’s heart

Eric left, and Katie joined Brooke. She quickly figured out that the talk was about Ridge and Taylor. Katie told her sister that Brooke had always been in Ridge's heart.

Brooke was told to stay strong, and Thomas's past was brought up to show that he shouldn't affect Ridge's decisions. Brooke told Ridge that she was worried about how Thomas would react when Ridge broke up with her. Katie's support for Brooke was made clear in their conversation, which also hinted at possible trouble if Ridge follows Eric's advice.

Taylor pushes for a wedding date with Ridge

At the same time, Taylor and Ridge talked in the CEO's office. Ridge told Taylor about Thomas's breakup with Paris, which Taylor didn't know. She thought Thomas seemed stable and that being with his family might be just what he needed.

Taylor had a word about his own relationship with Ridge. She had a special evening planned and asked him to set a date for their wedding. Taylor also mentioned that it was time to move on for their own good. She was in a hurry because she wanted to make sure she had a future with Ridge before Brooke took over.

Eric confronts Ridge about his choices

Eric cut Ridge and Taylor off and said he was sorry for the interruption. Taylor left because he thought the men needed some alone time. Eric pushed Ridge to make a choice when they were alone. Ridge said he wasn't sure, pointing out that Thomas had strong feelings about his parents getting back together.

Eric told Ridge that Thomas is an adult who is in charge of his own life. He then told Ridge very clearly that he had to pick Brooke and warned him that he couldn't keep going back and forth between two women.

Ridge told Eric that the constant cycle was wearing him out, but he had to take his advice seriously. After their emotional talk, Ridge thought about the times he had with both women.

Thomas pledges support for Taylor

Before Taylor got there, Thomas looked at pictures of Ridge and Brooke in another room. She gave him a hug and told him that she and Ridge were getting ready to plan their wedding. After his reaction, Thomas was happy and told his mom that her dreams were coming true.

Besides that, he said that he had broken up with Paris because they didn't care about each other enough. Taylor told him she valued his presence and wanted him to open up more.

Thomas promised to help her get the wedding, and he even acknowledged that Brooke would still have an effect on things. Later, Ridge saw Taylor again, and she told him that she still wanted to move on. Ridge agreed, but Eric's warning kept coming back to him.

One can stream episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on Paramount+ or watch them on CBS.