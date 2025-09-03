What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 3, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered on March 23, 1987. The show on September 2, 2025, had emotional twists that led to what happened today. Thomas Forrester surprised everyone by coming back to Los Angeles and hugging his mother, Taylor Hayes. He promised to help her get married to Ridge. Brooke Logan also reminded Ridge of his promises in Italy, which made him feel like he was stuck between two women. Luna Nozawa, on the other hand, was having trouble with a secret. She showed a pregnancy test that hinted at more drama to come.

The episode from September 2 ended with questions still in the air: Would Ridge finally pick between Brooke and Taylor? Would Thomas keep his promise to keep his mother happy? And would Luna's secret problems change her life for good? The next day's episode started with these tensions and added new fights, deep conversations, and shocking information.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (September 3, 2025)

Thomas confronts Ridge about loyalty to Taylor

At Forrester Creations, Thomas Forrester confronted Ridge Forrester with determination. He showed his father a news report of Ridge and Brooke after Ridge rescued her in Naples, raising concerns about the past repeating itself. Thomas pleaded with Ridge not to hurt Taylor again, insisting the family needed stability. He reminded Ridge of Taylor’s recovery from broken heart syndrome, making clear how devastating betrayal would be.

During their heated conversation, Ridge tried to shift the focus toward Thomas’s own engagement, but Thomas revealed that his relationship with Paris had ended. He admitted feeling directionless with Paris gone and Douglas busy with school. To Thomas, his parents' reuniting was the only hope of grounding his life. Ridge asked if Thomas was slipping into old habits, but Thomas insisted he was stable, needing family more than ever.

Brooke confides in Katie about Ridge

Outside of Ridge's office, across the hall, Brooke Logan talked with her sister Katie about him. Brooke said she couldn't believe Ridge was still committed to Taylor, even though they had a history together. Katie felt sorry for Ridge and noticed that he seemed to be avoiding making a decision.

When Brooke told Ridge that Thomas was back, the subject changed. She was worried that Thomas would put pressure on Ridge to stay with Taylor. Katie didn't listen to Thomas because she thought Ridge's feelings for Brooke were clear. She talked about the romantic times they had in Italy because she was sure Ridge still loved Brooke. But Brooke was afraid that Thomas's involvement would make things even more complicated.

Katie told her sister to have faith that Ridge would pick her in the end. When the conversation was over, Brooke was determined. She thought about her past with Ridge and insisted that their love story was still unfinished. Brooke and Katie were both hopeful that Ridge's decision was only going to be delayed and not made for good.

Luna receives advice from Sheila after pregnancy scare

Luna Nozawa had to deal with the outcomes of her covert test elsewhere. When she saw that the pregnancy test was negative, she was both relieved and shaken. Sensing Luna's discomfort, Sheila Carter came in as she was processing the outcome. Sheila asked her granddaughter, reminding her to be thankful that she was safe and not in jail.

Luna expressed her frustration and her desire to tell Will that she had survived and to get back in touch with her life. Sheila cautioned her that if she hurried, she might be disappointed. Luna retorted that she, too, could overcome obstacles by citing Sheila's survival following a bear attack.

Sheila acknowledged the difficulties of leading a normal life while hiding from the outside world, but she urged Luna to exercise patience. Sheila assured Luna of her support before she left. Luna promised herself that she would fulfill her dreams while alone once more, giving viewers a glimpse of what she had planned.

Fans can continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful during weekdays on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.