What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for September 2, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of CBS’s most enduring daytime dramas, premiering on March 23, 1987. Will Spencer and Electra Forrester finally told everyone that they loved each other and spent the night together on September 1, 2025, episode. But the shadows of Will's strange past meeting were still there. At the same time, Sheila Carter talked to Luna Nozawa about how much she loved Will. Luna ignored the warning because she was determined to fight for him. In other news, the complicated relationship between Hope, Liam, and Carter got worse when Liam vowed not to let Hope go.

With feelings already running high, the episode on September 2 caused even bigger changes. Thomas Forrester comes back, Thomas and Brooke get into a tense argument, and Luna does something risky.

A glimpse of The Bold and the Beautiful episode on September 2, 2025

Thomas returns to Los Angeles

Thomas Forrester surprised his mother, Taylor Hayes, by coming back to Los Angeles in a big way. They got back together and were happy to see each other again. Taylor was especially happy to see her son again. Thomas quickly told her that he was coming back not only to visit, but also to protect her planned wedding to Ridge.

Taylor told Ridge that she was happy about the engagement and how much she loved him. Thomas told her how determined he was to make sure Brooke Logan didn't get involved again. Their talk brought out Taylor's hope for the future with Ridge and Thomas's strong opposition to any problems.

Taylor indicated that she wouldn't get married without her kids. His presence made the upcoming wedding more important, but it also meant that Ridge would have to deal with Brooke again.

Brooke faces Thomas’s ultimatum

Ridge Forrester's engagement to Taylor was brought up by Brooke Logan at work. He finally had to make a choice, and she reminded him of his promises and begged him not to end their love story. Ridge told Brooke that he was tired of going back and forth between two women. However, he didn't give her a firm answer. Brooke begged him to choose her.

At that very moment, Thomas walked in and embraced them. Even though Brooke left them alone, Thomas quickly told his dad not to hurt Taylor. He told Ridge that he had promised to be there for his mother and told him to keep that promise. Thomas's harsh words put Ridge in a tough spot. He had to choose between Brooke's demands and his son's ultimatum.

Luna’s secret and Li’s frustration

In another place, Luna Nozawa kept hiding in plain sight while her aunt Li Finnegan got more and more angry. Li told Luna that she would be in danger if people found out about her secret life. Luna laughed off the worries and bragged about how well she could hide herself and not be seen. Their conversation revealed that Li has given up on protecting her niece. It also means keeping her out of trouble with the law.

The most shocking thing that happened was when Luna opened a package in private and saw a pregnancy test kit inside. Sheila Carter was nearby and warned Luna that her careless choices could be dangerous. The things Luna did kept making her situation even more fragile, and she was about to break.

Fans can watch the newest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS or on-demand through Paramount+.