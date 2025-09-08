What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for September 8, 2025

A still from General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

On the September 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital, things got extremely dramatic for the residents of Port Charles, New York, and several interesting plot points were revealed to viewers. Scout was finally able to be located after she had gone missing from her camp, while Willow Tait informed Alexis and Liz that Scout had been missing for a while.

Molly Lansing Davis ended up receiving Cody Bell’s calls and text messages and was pleasantly surprised to find him with Scout, her niece, at the Quartermaine stables.

Meanwhile, at Alexis’s apartment, Ava arrived with Ric’s phone and met with Kristina, where the two of them went over the number of missed calls and texts he had received.

Both of them tried to figure out how they could deal with the situation at hand. In addition to these developments, at Anna’s office space, she, Chase, and Dante Falconeri spent a considerable amount of time together and tried to figure out who could have been the one to shoot Drew Cain Quartermaine.

The three of them ended up with a list of suspects, where they felt Willow, Alexis, Nina, and Michael were the ones with motives.

Everything that happened on the September 9, 2025, episode of General Hospital

On the September 9, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Willow met with Alexis and Liz at the hospital and informed them that she had spoken with Lila’s Kids and that Scout had run away from her camp after hearing about Drew Cain Quartermaine.

Charlotte suddenly arrived from the Lila’s Kids camp and ran into Lulu Spencer’s arms. She told her mother not to freak out and proceeded to reveal to her how Scout had desperately wanted to go back home, so she had driven her home to the Quartermaine stables.

Lulu and Charlotte met with Alexis, Willow, and Liz and explained to them how Scout was safe and in her own home. At Alexis’s house, Molly Lansing Davis ended up finally receiving Cody Bell’s urgent text messages and phone calls and went over to the Quartermaine stables to find him sitting there with Scout, her niece, and was pleasantly surprised.

Scout explained to Molly that she had heard her father, Drew, had been hurt and wanted to be with him, so she came back home. Molly relayed the message to Willow, who left the hospital to meet with Scout.

On General Hospital, Lulu and Charlotte had a conversation with each other where they both acknowledged how they had been through a lot together and needed to set some boundaries with each other to have a healthier relationship.

Meanwhile, Scout had a hard time trying to come to terms with the fact that her father had prevented her from meeting her own family members for a very long time and hugged Molly.

At Alexis’s apartment, Ava came in with Ric’s phone, which had several missed calls and texts, and Kristina suggested that she could write out legal notes for Ric’s clients and let them know that he was taking some time off.

Kristina then proceeded to drug Ric again and used his fingerprint to open his phone and change his passwords to 666.

Anna, Chase, and Dante made a potential list of culprits over Drew’s shooting fiasco, while Jack had a hard time in his office.

At the Five Poppies Resort, Pascal met with Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn and told them that they were going to be Professor Henry Dalton’s test subjects for cold fusion.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.