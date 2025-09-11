What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 11, 2025

Johnny DiMera (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on September 11, 2025, Tate and Holly had a revealing chat at the pub about Sophia’s lies, while Chanel and Johnny talked about restarting their adoption plans.

In Salem, Alex pressed Stephanie for answers about the bug, Rachel struggled with her mother’s prison sentence, and Javi faced heartbreak over past losses.

The episode balanced emotional moments with hints of future drama. Tate’s ideas about Sophia, Chanel and Johnny’s baby plans, and Javi’s secret all set up new twists for Salem’s residents.

Piecing together Sophia’s lies

The Days of Our Lives episode began with Tate and Holly taking a break from college to eat at the pub. Tate teased Holly about her film class with Johnny, remembering her old crush. Holly reminded him that Sophia had already met her parents, which gave Tate an idea that he could use what Sophia knew to uncover the truth.

Tate told Brady about his plan, but Brady warned that Sophia might not be honest. Still, Tate stayed hopeful, thinking Sophia’s strange behavior was finally ending.

Chanel and Johnny are ready for a baby

Chanel on Days of Our Lives caught Johnny as he got ready for class and talked about their past adoption problems. She reminded him why things hadn’t worked before and said they were now ready to try again. Johnny said he was ready to be a dad, and Chanel suggested starting with the abandoned firehouse baby.

They were excited and happy, making plans to move forward. Johnny wanted to balance his career and family, setting up future developments.

Tensions rise for Alex and Stephanie

Alex went into Stephanie’s apartment, demanding answers about the bug. Stephanie explained what she knew from her father’s investigation and said she hadn’t planted the bug. Alex didn’t fully trust her and asked more questions, but Stephanie said they would have to wait for the culprits to act to learn the truth.

Their argument got tense for a moment, but Alex apologized and tried to lighten the mood with some flirting and kisses. The scene showed their growing trust but also how fragile their relationship still was.

Rachel’s heartache and Holly’s guidance

Rachel asked her dad if they could go to the pet store, but Brady had other plans. He told her that her mom would go to prison for six years, leaving Rachel upset and blaming herself. Holly found Rachel in the park, listened to her guilt, and explained that the decisions were made by adults, not her. With Holly’s support, Rachel went back to school, though she still felt unsure.

Javi’s secret and emotional struggles

Javi and Leo talked about adopting Tesoro, and Javi admitted he was afraid he wouldn’t pass the background checks. As Leo encouraged him to try anyway, Javi became emotional and revealed the painful loss of his daughter. Leo comforted him, strengthening their friendship and giving support during a deeply vulnerable moment.

At the same time, Brady called Steve to say that Sophia’s firehouse baby might actually be hers, hinting at a big revelation ahead. The episode ended with a mix of hope, heartbreak, and secrets, leaving Salem’s residents and the viewers ready for the dramatic events to come.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

