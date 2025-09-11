Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 12 to 19, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Sophia, Holly, Rachel and EJ on Days of Our Lives

Sinister schemes are gearing up to ruin peace on Days of Our Lives as Sophia targets Holly and Tony sets up Theo for a mysterious ploy. Meanwhile, EJ moves ahead with his secret design, which Gwen is privy to as she paid most of the funds for it. Elsewhere, Rachel is devastated by her mother’s sentence and faces a psychological effect.

The past few weeks on Days of Our Lives played out Kristen’s confession to a crime committed by Rachel and her subsequent punishment. While both Belle and EJ requested a lenient punishment of 3 years and Brady asked for a 10-year sentence, the court ordered her to serve a 6-year imprisonment. Although EJ and Marlena remained tight-lipped about the facts, Marlena continued to have nightmares reminding her of her past with Stefano.

Elsewhere, Sophia fooled Tate with a fake birth certificate and numerous lies. However, Brady employed Steve to look into the baby’s adoption. At the same time, the teenagers joined college and moved into their dorm rooms. The long-running Peacock soap also saw Theo return to town, now played by Tyler Joseph Andrews.

Days of Our Lives: Rachel’s grief takes a difficult turn

Recently, Kristen confessed to having shot EJ and accepted a punishment of 6 years imprisonment. While initially in denial, Rachel felt sad and lonely after her mother’s confession. Holly, Tate, Marlena and Brady have been trying to keep her occupied and calm.

However, the Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Rachel may have many psychological and physiological effects from her mother’s punishment. She will display behavioral issues in the upcoming episodes.

While it is too early to predict whether her memories of the shootout will return, there may be nightmares and stomach aches resulting from her disturbed mental state. There is the likelihood of Rachel causing physical harm to her pregnant teacher due to her emotional problems. Whether that harms an unborn baby remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Sophia piles up on evil plans

Sophia has been lying left and right to save her skin about the baby while hooking onto Tate’s affections. However, her schemes to romance Tate have not worked so far. As such, the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives will find her making more sinister plans. She will try to frame Holly to pull Tate away from his girlfriend.

The soap’s spoilers hint at Sophia victimizing Holly with images taken while the latter is sleeping in her dorm room. She may try to use unlawful methods and position Holly as having an affair, possibly with Professor Johnny. This will put both Holly and Johnny in awkward situations, while Tate will be stunned.

Meanwhile, Brady will continue digging into the baby story. He may find some surprising intel proving Sophia’s lies. This will leave Sophia anxious and restless.

Days of Our Lives: Tesoro is at the centre of drama

Brady may think baby Tesoro is Sophia’s baby and ask for a DNA test to match with Tate. Javi or Rafe may help get the baby’s samples. However, Melinda may sneak in to change the test results and show no connection between Tate and Tesoro.

Meanwhile, Javi and Leo have been taking care of Tesoro since he was rescued. They have become attached to the baby and want to adopt him. However, Leo has a criminal past and Javi has a history of having a dead baby girl. As such, they may not be given the opportunity to adopt Tesoro.

At the same time, Chanel has persuaded Johnny to consider adoption once again. She may contemplate taking in Tesoro in the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives. Since Javi and Leo will agree to the baby deserving a secure home and loving parents, Chanel may drop the idea before them. Whether Tesoro lands with Chanel and Johnny remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: EJ keeps his plans safe

Monday, September 8, 2025, saw Gwen walking into Cat snooping in EJ’s office. She promptly told EJ about it. He assured her that they were fake blueprints and the real plan was hidden. Moreover, EJ showed Chad the fake blueprints and shared his fake plans. At the same time, Cat took copies of the blueprints for Rafe, who refused to accept that EJ was doing something benevolent and aboveboard.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that EJ will keep his plans close to his chest with only Gwen party to them. He will let the townspeople believe that he has turned over a new leaf. Since he has not shared them with Tony either, the latter will likely not know what EJ wants to do with the hospital.

Meanwhile, Tony has tasked Theo with a so-far-unknown project. He may have positioned his nephew to counter Gabi’s mistake. Whether that brings DiMera Enterprises back into the family remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to learn more about EJ and Sophia’s sinister plans and find out Tesoro’s fate.